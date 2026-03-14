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HomeNewsIndiaTMC, BJP Workers Clash In Kolkata Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally

TMC, BJP Workers Clash In Kolkata Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally

According to eyewitnesses, workers from both parties pelted stones at each other and raised slogans, triggering tension in the area shortly before the prime minister’s event.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Clashes broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) near Girish Park in central Kolkata on Saturday, about 5 km from the Brigade Parade Ground, where Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

According to eyewitnesses, workers from both parties pelted stones at each other and raised slogans, triggering tension in the area shortly before the prime minister’s event.

BJP Alleges Unprovoked Stone Pelting

Supporters of the BJP claimed the incident began when they were heading towards the rally venue while raising slogans in support of the prime minister.

"Stones were thrown at us without any provocation. They also abused us," a BJP activist told a Bengali news channel.

The party also alleged that several vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

TMC Workers Deny Allegations

Local TMC workers rejected the BJP’s claims and accused BJP supporters of initiating the confrontation.

They alleged that BJP workers first hurled abuses and began throwing stones, which triggered the clash.

TMC supporters further claimed that stones were pelted at the residence of state minister and TMC leader Dr Shashi Panja.

"They started beating us with stones, bats, rods...We work at the office of the State Minister and TMC leader Dr Shashi Panja...They attacked us after entering the residence of State Minister and TMC leader Dr Shashi Panja, we will not tolerate it..." said people who were injured in the incident.

Police Rush To Control Situation

A large police contingent was deployed at the spot following the clashes to restore order and prevent further escalation.

The confrontation took place about half an hour before the prime minister’s rally at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Modi Rally To Mark ‘Parivartan Yatra’ Culmination

The rally will mark the culmination of the BJP’s statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

During his visit, the prime minister is also scheduled to unveil and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over ₹18,000 crore in the state.

In Kolkata, Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said several BJP workers were injured in the clash at Girish Park and alleged that attacks had also taken place in Nand Kumar and other locations. He said those responsible for the violence would be held accountable. Referring to Narendra Modi’s remarks earlier, Majumdar said the prime minister had already addressed the issue in his speech and asserted that “Modi’s guarantee never fails,” adding that BJP leaders would ensure those behind the attacks were brought to account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Girish Park on Saturday?

Clashes broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Eyewitnesses reported stone pelting and slogan shouting from both sides.

What are the conflicting accounts of the incident?

BJP supporters claim they were attacked without provocation, while TMC workers accuse BJP supporters of initiating the confrontation.

What was the purpose of Narendra Modi's rally?

The rally marked the culmination of the BJP's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' and was held ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

What was the police response to the clashes?

A large police contingent was deployed to the scene to restore order and prevent further escalation of the confrontation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC PM Modi Rally .TMC BJP Workers Clash In Kolkata
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