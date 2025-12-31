Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit

Jaishankar's presence in Dhaka comes amid evolving political and diplomatic dynamics in Bangladesh and the wider region.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was in Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. During the visit, Jaishankar was seen interacting with regional political leaders, highlighting ongoing diplomatic engagement in South Asia. Images from the event were shared by Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus, drawing attention to the presence of senior representatives from neighbouring countries.

Jaishankar Meets Pakistan Assembly Speaker

According to a post shared by Muhammad Yunus, Jaishankar exchanged greetings with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly in Dhaka. The interaction took place ahead of Khaleda Zia's funeral, with the image capturing a rare public moment involving senior Indian and Pakistani representatives in a third country.

The exchange was brief and informal, with no official statement issued by either side regarding discussions or outcomes. The meeting nevertheless attracted attention due to the broader context of India-Pakistan relations, which remain limited at the diplomatic level.

Regional Diplomacy In Focus

Jaishankar’s presence in Dhaka comes amid evolving political and diplomatic dynamics in Bangladesh and the wider region. India has maintained close engagement with Bangladeshi leadership during periods of political transition, emphasising continuity in bilateral ties.

Officials have not released details of any formal meetings held during the visit beyond attendance at the programme. 

No further information has been issued regarding follow-up engagements linked to the visit. Indian authorities have also not commented on the exchange between Jaishankar and the Pakistani National Assembly Speaker.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Khaleda Zia Muhammad Yunus Khaleda Zia Funeral Jaishankar In Bangladesh
