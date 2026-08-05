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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 5 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks After Attack In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians

    MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indian crew members after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel came under attack in the Red Sea. Read More

  3. Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration

    The Centre also informed the court that it has constituted a task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to the examination system. Read More

  4. Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area; Thick Smoke Seen Amid Iran War: WATCH

    Emirati authorities had not confirmed the cause of the explosions at the time of reporting. NASA thermal imagery indicated a fire at a warehouse used for fuel storage and transfer near the port. Read More

  5. ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare

    Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More

  6. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  7. Pakistan Boxer Qudratullah Disappears From CWG Team Hotel: Report

    Pakistani boxer Qudratullah reportedly went missing from the team hotel after the 2026 CWG in Glasgow, despite his passport being with the team manager. Read More

  8. What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

    UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, MPC Retains Neutral Stance

    The RBI MPC met for its August review on Monday and Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed the final decision of the panel today at 10 AM. Read More

Before You Go

Kharge Targets Government: Demands PM Modi and Amit Shah’s Reply in Rajya Sabha

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

World
Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area; Thick Smoke Seen Amid Iran War: WATCH
Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area; Thick Smoke Seen Amid Iran War: WATCH
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Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration
Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration
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9 Linked To ISI-Backed Terror Module Arrested, Had Planned Attack In Jantar Mantar
9 Linked To ISI-Backed Terror Module Arrested, Had Planned Attack In Jantar Mantar
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'A for Apple' Is Wrong: Aniruddhacharya Advocates 'A for Amrood' In Fresh Video
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