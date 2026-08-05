Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks After Attack In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indian crew members after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel came under attack in the Red Sea. Read More Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration The Centre also informed the court that it has constituted a task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to the examination system. Read More Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area; Thick Smoke Seen Amid Iran War: WATCH Emirati authorities had not confirmed the cause of the explosions at the time of reporting. NASA thermal imagery indicated a fire at a warehouse used for fuel storage and transfer near the port. Read More ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Pakistan Boxer Qudratullah Disappears From CWG Team Hotel: Report Pakistani boxer Qudratullah reportedly went missing from the team hotel after the 2026 CWG in Glasgow, despite his passport being with the team manager. Read More What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, MPC Retains Neutral Stance The RBI MPC met for its August review on Monday and Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed the final decision of the panel today at 10 AM. Read More