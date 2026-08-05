Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Suspends All Spokespersons' Appointments

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has revoked the appointments of all its spokespersons with immediate effect, saying the decision would remain in force until further orders. The party, which currently has 22 spokespersons representing it across television and print media, said only two leaders would now present its official position.

Maharashtra: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has suspended all spokesperson appointments and named Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase as the only official spokespersons of the party pic.twitter.com/er2ogJbIu5 August 5, 2026

In a statement shared on X, the NCP announced that former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase have been designated as the party's authorised spokespersons to interact with the media.

Following the announcement, party leader Vikas Lawande confirmed that he was no longer serving as a spokesperson and said he accepted the party's decision.

In a post on X, Lawande said he had always believed that the party came before any individual worker or office-bearer, and that their identity was derived from the organisation. He thanked the leadership for the trust reposed in him and for giving him the opportunity to serve as the party's spokesperson.

He added that he would continue to work for the party, remain committed to its core ideology, and undertake any responsibility assigned to him. Lawande also reiterated his commitment to the party's democratic, progressive and secular values.

Another former spokesperson, Anish Gawande, reflected on his two-year tenure in a post on X, describing it as a "whirlwind" experience.

Gawande said he had been involved in shaping the party's election communication strategy, leading a delegation to Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack, and handling public debates on issues ranging from Aurangzeb's tomb to India's Got Latent. He added that the most valuable aspect of the role was the opportunity to closely observe and learn from Sharad Pawar, calling it a "masterclass of a lifetime."