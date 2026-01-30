Bomb Threat Forces IndiGo Flight From Kuwait To Delhi To Land In Ahmedabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An IndiGo flight en route from Kuwait to Delhi made a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday after a bomb and hijacking threat was received mid-air. According to airport sources, the threat message was found written on a piece of tissue paper inside the aircraft. Following standard security protocols, the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely.

All Passengers Safely Evacuated, Secures Area

All 180 passengers on board were evacuated one by one and taken to a secure area of the terminal. Their baggage was thoroughly screened as security agencies launched a detailed inspection of the aircraft. PI N.D. Nkume of the Airport Police Station said that the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), along with the dog squad and CISF personnel, conducted an extensive search of the aircraft. “No suspicious or objectionable items have been found so far,” he said.

Security heightens Across Airport Complex

Security across the airport complex was heightened immediately after the emergency landing. Unauthorized movement near the runway and aircraft was restricted as a precautionary measure. Officials confirmed that the inspection process has been completed and further investigation is underway as per established security protocols. The flight is expected to resume its journey after clearance.