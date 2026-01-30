Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsBomb Threat Forces IndiGo Flight From Kuwait To Delhi To Land In Ahmedabad

Bomb Threat Forces IndiGo Flight From Kuwait To Delhi To Land In Ahmedabad

IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat; all passengers checked.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
An IndiGo flight en route from Kuwait to Delhi made a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday after a bomb and hijacking threat was received mid-air. According to airport sources, the threat message was found written on a piece of tissue paper inside the aircraft. Following standard security protocols, the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely.

All Passengers Safely Evacuated, Secures Area

All 180 passengers on board were evacuated one by one and taken to a secure area of the terminal. Their baggage was thoroughly screened as security agencies launched a detailed inspection of the aircraft. PI N.D. Nkume of the Airport Police Station said that the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), along with the dog squad and CISF personnel, conducted an extensive search of the aircraft. “No suspicious or objectionable items have been found so far,” he said.

Security heightens Across Airport Complex 

Security across the airport complex was heightened immediately after the emergency landing. Unauthorized movement near the runway and aircraft was restricted as a precautionary measure. Officials confirmed that the inspection process has been completed and further investigation is underway as per established security protocols. The flight is expected to resume its journey after clearance.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did an IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi make an emergency landing?

The flight made a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport due to a bomb and hijacking threat received mid-air. The threat was found written on a piece of tissue paper.

Were all passengers safe during the emergency landing?

Yes, all 180 passengers on board were safely evacuated and taken to a secure area of the terminal. Their baggage was also screened.

What was found during the search of the aircraft?

Following a detailed inspection by security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad and dog squad, no suspicious or objectionable items were found on the aircraft.

What happened to the security at Ahmedabad airport after the landing?

Security was heightened across the airport complex immediately after the emergency landing. Unauthorized movement near the runway and aircraft was restricted.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Kuwait IndiGo Indigo Emergency Landing DELHI
