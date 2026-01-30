'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death

SWAT Commando Murder: A 27-year-old Delhi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando, Kajal Chaudhary, was beaten to death by her husband after being struck on the head with a dumbbell, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the capital’s police fraternity. The assault unfolded on January 22 at the couple’s home in West Delhi, with the accused allegedly calling Kajal’s brother mid-attack and declaring, “I am killing her.”

The accused, Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantonment, was arrested after Kajal succumbed to her injuries days later. A murder case has been registered. Kajal, who was four months pregnant, leaves behind a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

‘Put The Call On Record, I’m Killing Your Sister’

The horror came to light through a phone call received by Kajal’s brother, Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station. Recounting the events, he said Ankur first called him on the night of January 22 and said, “Apni behen ko samjha le” (Make your sister understand).

Alarmed, Nikhil immediately called Kajal. “She usually didn’t tell us much, but that day she was finally opening up,” he told PTI. While the siblings were speaking, Ankur allegedly became enraged, snatched the phone from Kajal and issued a chilling threat.

“He told me, ‘Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi’ (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. The police won’t be able to do anything),” Nikhil said. Moments later, he heard his sister screaming before the call abruptly disconnected.

‘She Is Dead, Come To The Hospital’

Five minutes later, Nikhil said his phone rang again. “He told me, ‘Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aajao’ (She is dead. Come to the hospital),” he recalled. Nikhil rushed to the hospital with police personnel, where Ankur and his family were already present.

“When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this,” he said, struggling to contain his grief.

According to the First Information Report, the assault took place between 10 and 10.30 pm at the couple’s residence in Mohan Garden Extension, West Delhi. Kajal was allegedly hit from behind with a heavy dumbbell and suffered multiple injuries across her body. She was taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where she died of her injuries on the morning of January 27. Ankur was arrested hours later.

Prolonged Dowry Harassment

The family has also alleged prolonged dowry harassment. Kajal’s mother said her daughter had taken a loan for her in-laws, while Ankur had borrowed money from her parents. Her father, Rakesh, claimed the harassment continued despite expensive gifts at the wedding.

“We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash, but they said their son would have got a car if he had married someone else,” he said. “Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn’t stop harassing her. We couldn’t even speak freely to her.”

Kajal and Ankur had been married since 2023 and reportedly argued frequently over finances and household matters. Her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law have also been accused of dowry harassment.

Kajal’s young son is now with his maternal grandparents. “He doesn’t know anything about what happened,” Nikhil said. “We have decided that we will raise him and tell him the truth only when he is old enough to understand.”