IndiGo Gets Extension Till 6 PM On Monday To Respond To DGCA Notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday granted IndiGo a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to its show-cause notice issued over the airline’s recent nationwide disruptions. Officials said IndiGo’s leadership requested additional time, citing operational constraints caused by the scale of its network and multiple unavoidable factors affecting its response preparation.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 6 pm on December 8, making it clear that no further extensions will be allowed. The notice had originally been served to IndiGo’s CEO on Saturday.

IndiGo has said it will continue offering a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling requests for bookings made until December 15 as the airline works to recover from days of widespread disruptions. The carrier said refunds and baggage tracing are progressing rapidly, and teams are working round the clock to restore full normalcy. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said it has taken swift measures to address the crisis and ensure passengers do not face prolonged inconvenience, noting signs of steady improvement across the domestic aviation network.

Refunds, Baggage Clearance & Government Oversight

In its latest update, IndiGo said all cancellation and rescheduling charges remain waived until mid-December, assuring passengers that refund processing and baggage delivery efforts are being accelerated. The airline appealed for patience, saying it is working continuously to stabilise operations.

According to MoCA, air travel across the country is quickly normalising, with all other domestic carriers operating at full capacity. Officials said IndiGo’s schedules have shown visible improvement, and the network is moving closer to normal operational levels.

The government said IndiGo has processed Rs 610 crore in refunds linked to cancelled or severely delayed flights and delivered around 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers as of Saturday. Authorities added that corrective measures will remain in force until operations stabilise completely.

IndiGo Begins Root Cause Analysis

A senior IndiGo official said the airline will conduct a detailed root cause analysis of the disruptions. The official clarified that pilot availability is not the core problem, although the airline does not have the luxury of maintaining a large buffer. He also dismissed speculation of a hiring freeze, saying there has been no halt in recruitment.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline aims to operate approximately 1,650 flights on Sunday, with On Time Performance expected to reach 75 per cent. In an internal message to staff, he said the airline is “step by step” moving towards full recovery and that system improvements have already helped increase operational capacity.