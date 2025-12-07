Explorer
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
Delhi Airport saw significantly less congestion on Sunday morning compared with previous days, though several flights from Jammu, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Nagpur and Aizawl were cancelled.
In its response, IndiGo said it has already processed Rs 610 crore in refunds and returned nearly 3,000 pieces of baggage to affected passengers. The airline added that dedicated teams are working continuously to close all remaining cases and ensure full compliance with the directives issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry. IndiGo’s statement comes after the Civil Aviation Ministry directed the airline to clear all pending refunds and baggage claims within strict timelines.
Top 10 Highlights You Need To Know
- Delhi Airport saw significantly less congestion on Sunday morning compared with previous days, though several flights from Jammu, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Nagpur and Aizawl were cancelled. Mumbai Airport reported eight cancellations, while Chennai recorded 40.
- IndiGo aims to normalise over 1,650 flights by Sunday night, up from the previous day’s target of 1,500. Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights daily. It said operations had resumed on 137 of 138 destinations.
- The airline reported that 75% of flights were now on time-a 30% improvement from the previous day. Efforts continued to return passengers’ luggage.
- On Saturday, IndiGo cancelled more than 700 flights across 113 locations, citing the need to reset its network, systems and rostering to ensure more stable operations the following day.
- These cancellations were part of thousands of disrupted flights linked to the airline’s miscalculation of required pilot numbers under new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).
- To ease the crisis, the aviation regulator relaxed certain rules, while the government accused IndiGo of significant mismanagement that triggered panic among passengers. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that action would be taken and said a show-cause notice had been issued, requiring a response within 24 hours.
- The minister directed IndiGo to process all refunds by 8 pm on Sunday and settle baggage claim requests within 48 hours, warning of regulatory action for any delay.
- IndiGo said its Board of Directors was informed about delays and cancellations on day one of the crisis, after which a crisis management group led by Chairman Vikram Mehta, CEO Pieter Elbers and other board members was formed.
- Addressing passenger frustration, the airline said it was ensuring refunds for cancelled flights and offering flexible rescheduling to stranded travellers.
- Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of promoting a monopoly model, a charge the aviation minister rejected, stating that efforts were underway to strengthen competition in the aviation sector.
