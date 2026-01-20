Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Sufficient Flights, Enough Crew': IndiGo Assures DGCA No Major Flight Cancellations After February 10

IndiGo assures DGCA no large-scale flight cancellations or delays after February 10, 2026. This assurance comes after December’s cancellations caused inconvenience to passenger.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
IndiGo has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that large-scale flight cancellations and delays will not occur after February 10, 2026, following the widespread disruptions in December 2025. During a review meeting on January 19, the airline stated it has sufficient pilots and crew to operate flights under the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules. The airline also highlighted that roster planning, standby systems, and operational buffers have been strengthened after December’s disruptions, ensuring smoother flight operations in the coming months.

IndiGo Strengthens Crew, Ensures Reliability

In its report to the DGCA, IndiGo claimed that the number of captains and first officers exceeds operational requirements and that its network can function effectively under existing regulations without any exemptions. This assurance comes after December’s cancellations caused significant passenger inconvenience and prompted closer regulatory scrutiny, pushing airlines to strengthen crew management and scheduling practices. With these measures in place, IndiGo aims to maintain reliable flight services and prevent a repeat of past disruptions.

IndiGo Ensures Smooth Flights February

IndiGo Faces Major Flight Disruptions

Earlier in December 2025, IndiGo faced massive operational challenges that led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across its domestic and international network. The disruptions were caused by a combination of pilot shortages, technical issues, and scheduling conflicts under the then-new FDTL regulations. Passengers reported long waits at airports, missed connections, and widespread frustration, prompting the DGCA to call for urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has IndiGo assured the DGCA regarding flight operations?

IndiGo has assured the DGCA that large-scale flight cancellations and delays will not occur after February 10, 2026. This follows disruptions experienced in December 2025.

Why did IndiGo face widespread flight disruptions in December 2025?

The disruptions were caused by pilot shortages, technical issues, and scheduling conflicts under new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations. This led to many cancellations and delays.

What measures has IndiGo taken to prevent future disruptions?

IndiGo has strengthened roster planning, standby systems, and operational buffers. They also stated they have sufficient pilots and crew to operate under new FDTL rules.

Does IndiGo have enough pilots and crew to meet operational needs?

Yes, IndiGo claims to have a number of captains and first officers that exceeds operational requirements. They believe their network can function effectively under current regulations.

Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
DGCA IndiGo Flight Cancellation FDTL
Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget