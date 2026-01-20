Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IndiGo has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that large-scale flight cancellations and delays will not occur after February 10, 2026, following the widespread disruptions in December 2025. During a review meeting on January 19, the airline stated it has sufficient pilots and crew to operate flights under the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules. The airline also highlighted that roster planning, standby systems, and operational buffers have been strengthened after December’s disruptions, ensuring smoother flight operations in the coming months.

IndiGo Strengthens Crew, Ensures Reliability In its report to the DGCA, IndiGo claimed that the number of captains and first officers exceeds operational requirements and that its network can function effectively under existing regulations without any exemptions. This assurance comes after December's cancellations caused significant passenger inconvenience and prompted closer regulatory scrutiny, pushing airlines to strengthen crew management and scheduling practices. With these measures in place, IndiGo aims to maintain reliable flight services and prevent a repeat of past disruptions.

IndiGo Faces Major Flight Disruptions Earlier in December 2025, IndiGo faced massive operational challenges that led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across its domestic and international network. The disruptions were caused by a combination of pilot shortages, technical issues, and scheduling conflicts under the then-new FDTL regulations. Passengers reported long waits at airports, missed connections, and widespread frustration, prompting the DGCA to call for urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

