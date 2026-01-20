UK Leader Labels Trump ‘International Gangster’ Over Greenland Bullying

UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey delivered a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump in the British Parliament, accusing him of acting like an “international gangster” and a “bully” amid escalating tensions over trade tariffs and the Greenland dispute. Davey’s remarks came as Trump threatened to impose fresh import tariffs on several European nations, including the UK, in retaliation for their support of Denmark’s refusal to discuss a US takeover of Greenland.

Davey Warns Of NATO Risk

Addressing lawmakers during a tense parliamentary session, Davey described the current global diplomatic situation as an “incredibly grave moment”. He warned that Trump’s approach to foreign policy, which he said relied on coercion rather than cooperation, was pushing the long-standing “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom to the brink. According to Davey, Trump appeared willing to trample on the sovereignty of allied nations and even risk the future of NATO to advance his agenda.

UK Governments Accused Of Appeasement

The Liberal Democrat leader also criticised successive UK governments, including the current Labour administration and previous Conservative regimes, accusing them of appeasing Trump instead of standing up to him. He argued that such a strategy had failed and left Britain vulnerable to pressure from Washington. Davey claimed that Trump’s actions only benefit America’s strategic rivals, asserting that Russia and China were the only powers cheering the growing rift within the Western alliance.

Tensions have further intensified after Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from eight European countries starting in February and shared provocative social media posts depicting Greenland and Canada as part of the United States. Despite the backlash, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to downplay the fallout, urging allies to remain calm and insisting that transatlantic relations remain strong.