Indian Railways Tightens Travel Rules: New Regulation Announced, One Passenger ID Mandatory

HomeNewsIndian Railways Tightens Travel Rules: New Regulation Announced, One Passenger ID Mandatory

Railways enforces stricter ID rule: One member per PNR must carry ID; special quota passengers need proof.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Railway passengers traveling in groups or as a family must now ensure that at least one member carries a valid ID during ticket checking. This applies to all bookings under a single PNR. Without identification, the group may be considered traveling without valid tickets, leading to difficulties during the journey.

Special Quotas Face Stricter Checks

Passengers traveling under special quotas or concessions are also required to carry valid proof to claim their entitlements. The rule, which applies to reserved train coaches, is already in effect, but stricter enforcement has now been directed. Railway Board Director of Passenger Marketing-II, Sanjay Manocha, has issued a circular to all zones, urging compliance. Indian Railways’ freight earnings for FY25 rose 1.61 per cent, reaching Rs 1.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in FY24, according to official data.

Passenger Traffic, Freight Growth Soars

The growth was driven by steady transportation of key commodities such as coal, iron ore, gunny sacks, and rice. Passenger traffic also saw a year-on-year surge of over 5 per cent, fueled by increased travel in reserved class coaches. A total of 715 crore passengers traveled between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. While this figure remains below pre-Covid levels of 808.57 crore passengers in FY20, it reflects a 5.07 per cent rise from the 680.54 crore passengers recorded in FY24.

The Ministry of Railways attributed the growth to stronger demand for reserved travel and consistent freight movement across the country, signaling a steady recovery in rail operations.

Related Video

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to carry ID for group train travel?

Yes, at least one member of a group or family traveling on a single PNR must carry a valid ID during ticket checking.

Who needs to carry valid proof for train travel?

All passengers, including those traveling in groups or under special quotas, are now required to carry valid proof.

What has been the trend in Indian Railways' freight earnings?

Indian Railways' freight earnings for FY25 rose 1.61 percent to Rs 1.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in FY24.

How has passenger traffic grown recently?

Passenger traffic saw a year-on-year surge of over 5 percent, with 715 crore passengers traveling in FY25.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
