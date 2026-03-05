Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours

'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours

Trump and Melania share Holi greetings through a White House message celebrating hope, unity and the triumph of good over evil as the festival of colours gains global recognition.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As millions around the world celebrate Holi, the festival known for its vibrant colours and spirit of togetherness, the White House also joined in the festive mood. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump extended warm wishes to those observing the Hindu festival, highlighting its deeper message of renewal, unity and the triumph of good over evil. The greeting, delivered through a formal presidential message, reflects the growing recognition of cultural celebrations within the United States.

ALSO READ: US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave

White House Shares ‘Presidential Message’ For Holi

The message was conveyed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shared the president’s statement marking the occasion. Holi, widely known as the festival of colours, symbolises the arrival of spring and carries themes of joy, renewal and harmony.

In the official message, the president emphasised the significance of the festival for communities across the globe.

“Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil,” the statement read.

The message further added, “Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colors, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity.”

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Soon after the message was shared online, social media users began reacting with a wide range of responses. While some appreciated the gesture and welcomed the acknowledgement of a major Hindu festival, others responded with mixed opinions and humour.

One user commented, “I thought you don’t want immigrants here. You are sending mixed signals.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for a message to unite all Americans. Seeing so much love for Holi from many OTHER MAGA Americans here truly inspires its celebration even more in the future. Even if they may not take part themselves, their next generation may joyfully immerse themselves in Holi colors for many years to come.”

A third user admitted unfamiliarity with the festival, saying, “I was this many days old (26,000+) when I found out there was a holiday called Holi, to which I still have no clue....”

Meanwhile, another post jokingly stated, “If it's not an Orthodox Christian holiday, I will never celebrate it. Thanks for your attention to this matter.”

Indian Diplomatic Missions Also Share Greetings

Indian diplomatic missions in the United States also joined the celebrations by sharing festive messages online.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India wrote, “Wishing everyone a vibrant and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May this festival of colours bring renewed hope, harmony and happiness to all.”

Similarly, the Embassy of India in Washington DC extended greetings and highlighted how the festival has grown beyond its religious origins to become a celebration of multicultural harmony and joy.

Growing Recognition Of Holi In The United States

The festival’s visibility in the US has been increasing steadily over the years. In fact, Texas formally recognised Holi as a significant cultural celebration after the state senate passed its first resolution acknowledging the festival.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt, described the historical and cultural roots of the celebration.

It stated, “The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival’s themes of love, renewal, and progress.”

With Georgia and New York having already recognised Holi, Texas became the third US state to officially acknowledge the festival, a reflection of the growing influence and cultural presence of the Indian diaspora across the country.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reaction to the White House Holi message?

Social media reactions were mixed. Some appreciated the gesture and recognition, while others expressed differing opinions or humor.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Holi 2026 White House Holi Message
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours
'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours
World
Nepal Votes In High-Stakes Election After Gen Z Protests Toppled Government
Nepal Votes In High-Stakes Election After Gen Z Protests Toppled Government
World
US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave
US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave
World
Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah-Watch
Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget