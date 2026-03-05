Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As millions around the world celebrate Holi, the festival known for its vibrant colours and spirit of togetherness, the White House also joined in the festive mood. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump extended warm wishes to those observing the Hindu festival, highlighting its deeper message of renewal, unity and the triumph of good over evil. The greeting, delivered through a formal presidential message, reflects the growing recognition of cultural celebrations within the United States.

White House Shares ‘Presidential Message’ For Holi

The message was conveyed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shared the president’s statement marking the occasion. Holi, widely known as the festival of colours, symbolises the arrival of spring and carries themes of joy, renewal and harmony.

In the official message, the president emphasised the significance of the festival for communities across the globe.

“Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil,” the statement read.

The message further added, “Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colors, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity.”

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Soon after the message was shared online, social media users began reacting with a wide range of responses. While some appreciated the gesture and welcomed the acknowledgement of a major Hindu festival, others responded with mixed opinions and humour.

One user commented, “I thought you don’t want immigrants here. You are sending mixed signals.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for a message to unite all Americans. Seeing so much love for Holi from many OTHER MAGA Americans here truly inspires its celebration even more in the future. Even if they may not take part themselves, their next generation may joyfully immerse themselves in Holi colors for many years to come.”

A third user admitted unfamiliarity with the festival, saying, “I was this many days old (26,000+) when I found out there was a holiday called Holi, to which I still have no clue....”

Meanwhile, another post jokingly stated, “If it's not an Orthodox Christian holiday, I will never celebrate it. Thanks for your attention to this matter.”

Indian Diplomatic Missions Also Share Greetings

Indian diplomatic missions in the United States also joined the celebrations by sharing festive messages online.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India wrote, “Wishing everyone a vibrant and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May this festival of colours bring renewed hope, harmony and happiness to all.”

Similarly, the Embassy of India in Washington DC extended greetings and highlighted how the festival has grown beyond its religious origins to become a celebration of multicultural harmony and joy.

Growing Recognition Of Holi In The United States

The festival’s visibility in the US has been increasing steadily over the years. In fact, Texas formally recognised Holi as a significant cultural celebration after the state senate passed its first resolution acknowledging the festival.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt, described the historical and cultural roots of the celebration.

It stated, “The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival’s themes of love, renewal, and progress.”

With Georgia and New York having already recognised Holi, Texas became the third US state to officially acknowledge the festival, a reflection of the growing influence and cultural presence of the Indian diaspora across the country.