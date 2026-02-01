Indian Railways Launches 20 New Trains-Check If Your Route Is On The List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian Railways has announced the launch of 20 new train services nationwide, set to begin operations from February 1, 2026. This expansion aims to improve connectivity across major corridors and ease travel during peak seasons, particularly in the run-up to holidays and festivals. The new services include a mix of Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat, passenger and special trains, offering options for daily commuters, long-distance travellers and those seeking modern, affordable travel. Tickets are currently available via the official IRCTC website and app, allowing early planning and bookings ahead of the service start date.

Detailed Routes & Services

The new trains have been scheduled under the Trains At A Glance (TAG) 2026 plan, reflecting Indian Railways’ drive to improve passenger comfort and operational efficiency. These services connect key cities in all four zones-north, south, east and west-enhancing linkages between national and regional hubs.

Key Routes Include:

Delhi-Shamli (Train No. 64033), a new daily service aimed at regular commuters.

Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur Passenger, boosting local connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat, an important superfast link strengthening Bihar-Delhi travel.

Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat, a semi-high-speed service within western India.

Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat, connecting the northeast to Haryana.

Sambalpur-Erode Special, a long-distance addition for southbound passengers.

Dhulia-Varanasi / Ayodhya, new links catering to religious and tourism travel.

Alongside these services, several special express trains will operate temporarily during February to help manage passenger volumes and reduce waiting lists.

Focus On Faster, Affordable Travel

A notable emphasis in this rollout is the increase in Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat services-trains designed for speed, comfort and lower fares compared with traditional express services. These additions form part of a broader network upgrade to modernise India’s rail infrastructure and cater to evolving passenger demands.

Passengers are advised to confirm schedules and availability through the IRCTC portal or enquiry systems before travel, as changes to timings and services can occur with operational updates.