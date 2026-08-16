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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 16 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 August 2026"

  1. Complaint Filed Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’

    Police complaint filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over alleged disruption of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Congress headquarters, seeking an FIR and probe. Read More

  2. Bangladesh Sets 2 Conditions For PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Seeks Hasina Extradition

    Bangladesh sets two conditions for Tarique Rahman’s India visit, seeking Sheikh Hasina’s extradition and the handover of accused killers of Sharif Osman Hadi. Read More

  3. BJP Vs TMC Erupts Over Asish Banerjee Death: Mamata Claims Harassment, Suvendu Orders Probe

    West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari seeks a probe into Asish Banerjee’s death, while TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee alleges a sustained ‘smear campaign’. Read More

  4. Ukraine Launches One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks On Russia, Moscow Region Targeted

    Ukraine launches one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia, targeting Moscow and killing at least six people as a major warehouse catches fire. Read More

  5. ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems

    From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More

  6. Mammootty’s Fan Rides 10 Km At 3.30 AM To Guide Star’s Car Back Towards Kerala

    A Mammootty fan rode nearly 10 km in the early hours to guide the Malayalam star’s car through Tamil Nadu after a blocked highway and failed navigation routes disrupted the journey. Read More

  7. Formula E Eyeing India Comeback? Boss Reveals What Must Happen First

    Alberto Longo said Formula E is ready to return, but an Indian city or authority must take the first step by inviting the championship back. Read More

  8. Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title

    Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. AI, Automation Reshape India’s Telecom Jobs As 5G Hiring Boom Slows

    The slowdown in traditional telecom hiring, however, does not necessarily signal a decline in employment opportunities. Read More

Before You Go

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
Complaint Filed Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’
Complaint Filed Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’
World
Ukraine Launches One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks On Russia, Moscow Region Targeted
Ukraine Launches One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks On Russia, Moscow Region Targeted
India
'Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Account Emerges on X, Follows Rahul, Kejriwal, Prakash Raj
'Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Account Emerges on X, Follows Rahul, Kejriwal, Prakash Raj
News
Kiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark
Kiren Rijiju Shares ‘Dimagi Naxals’ List, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark
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