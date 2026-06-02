'He Was Very Naughty And Mischievous': Teacher Reveals What D K Shivakumar Was Like In School

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former teacher recalls Shivakumar's childhood leadership and mischief.

Shivakumar showed leadership potential and participated in school activities.

Their bond continued, with teacher seeking his help for school.

As Karnataka prepares to welcome a new leadership, a quiet corner of Bengaluru is filled with pride for school teacher Parvathi, who taught D K Shivakumar from Class 5 to 7.

For the teacher, Shivakumar’s elevation to the post of Chief Minister is not merely a political milestone, but the culmination of a journey that began in the playgrounds and classrooms of his school days.

Sharing memories of the Congress leader, often referred to as the party’s “troubleshooter”, his former Science and English teacher offered a glimpse into his childhood personality.

“I taught him from 5th to 7th standard. He was excellent at sports and very good at extracurricular activities. He was mediocre in his studies, but he was very naughty and mischievous,” she recalled while speaking to ANI.

‘Leadership Was In His Blood’

According to the teacher, Shivakumar displayed leadership qualities from a young age.

“He had all the requisite qualities of a leader. Leadership was embedded in his blood. He was always looking at life to become a leader. He was the sports leader of the school and even tried to dominate the class, despite not being academically at the top. We all liked that about him,” she said.

The educator said Shivakumar actively participated in every school event, including debates, elocution, dance and drama competitions.

“He used to take part in them enthusiastically. He was a pet student of mine,” she added.

Bond Continued Beyond School Years

The teacher said her connection with Shivakumar continued even as he rose through the ranks of Karnataka politics.

“I attended his marriage. When he became an MLA, I met him at a hotel. I was in constant touch with him because when I opened my own school, I requested his help in navigating the permissions from the Department of Education. He was always there,” she said.

As Shivakumar prepares to take oath as Chief Minister, his teacher described the moment as one of “jubilation” and personal pride.

“The highest post of a State is Chief Minister and he has risen to that with his own hard work. I am so excited to attend his swearing-in ceremony,” she said.

Teacher’s Message To Her Former Student

The teacher also had a message for her former student as he prepares to assume office.

“I have a message for him, he should bring educational reforms in the interest of the common man and students of Karnataka. I would also like to request him to bring in some change regarding screen time. I want him to bring in flexible rules that are conducive to the youth, college-goers, and school students of our State,” she told ANI.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Set To Hit Kerala Around June 4, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms

As Shivakumar prepares to take charge of Karnataka, his teacher’s recollections paint the picture of a “mischievous” student whose determination to lead was evident from an early age.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Credits Gandhi Family For Shaping His Political Journey Ahead Of Karnataka Swearing-In