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HomeNewsIndia‘Discriminatory’: Women Professionals Move Karnataka HC Against Menstrual Leave Policy

‘Discriminatory’: Women Professionals Move Karnataka HC Against Menstrual Leave Policy

Fifteen women professionals in Karnataka High Court challenge the state's menstrual leave policy, deeming it unconstitutional and discriminatory.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) A group of 15 women professionals has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government notification granting one day of paid menstrual leave per month to working women.

The women, emloyed in various organisations in the state, filed the plea on March 23, seeking to quash the government notification dated November 20, 2025.

They have termed the policy "unconstitutional, discriminatory and violative" of Article 14, 15, 16, and 21 of the Constitution.

The petition also seeks an interim order to stay the operation of the notification.

The government's notification grants one-day paid menstrual leave to all female employees.

The petition has been listed before the bench of Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, which is alrealy hearing similar petitions challenging the same notification.

The matter has been posted for further hearing by the judge to April 1.

The petitioners have argued that the policy is a clear instance of "benevolent sexism", where measures, though appearing protective, are rooted in paternalistic stereotypical assumptions about women’s capabilities, portraying them as weaker and less reliable employees, according to sources.

They further claimed that it reinforces biases that women have fought for decades to overcome and will inevitably lead to discrimination against women in hiring and promotion. PTI KSU ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Karnataka government notification about menstrual leave?

The Karnataka government issued a notification granting one day of paid menstrual leave per month to all female employees in the state.

Who has challenged the menstrual leave notification and why?

A group of 15 women professionals has filed a petition challenging the notification, arguing it is unconstitutional, discriminatory, and promotes 'benevolent sexism'.

What are the petitioners' main arguments against the menstrual leave policy?

They claim the policy is discriminatory, rooted in paternalistic assumptions about women's capabilities, and could lead to biases in hiring and promotion.

What is the current status of the petition in the Karnataka High Court?

The petition has been listed before Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde and is scheduled for further hearing on April 1.

Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
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