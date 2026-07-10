E20 isn't cheaper because the government buys ethanol from Indian producers at remunerative prices to support farmers. This, along with other costs, makes ethanol expensive, especially when global crude prices are low.
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Why Isn't E20 Cheaper Than E10 Or Pure Petrol? Here's The Centre's Explanation
Centre says E20 isn't cheaper because ethanol is bought at remunerative prices for farmers. Blending cushions India from global crude price shocks, saves forex, boosts energy security and farm income.
- Government explains high ethanol costs, ensuring stable fuel prices.
- Ethanol blending protects India from volatile global crude prices.
- Programme improves energy security, aids farmers, reduces emissions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is E20 fuel not cheaper than pure petrol or E10?
When does ethanol blending become more economically beneficial?
Ethanol blending becomes more cost-effective when global crude oil prices surge significantly. Specifically, when crude oil is around $120-130 per barrel, ethanol becomes relatively cheaper.
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