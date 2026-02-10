Why Is Congress Planning To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla?

In a development that could intensify the standoff between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition, parties in the INDIA bloc are preparing to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Trinamool Congress has also extended its support to the move, sources said.

According to Opposition leaders, efforts are underway to collect the required signatures, with the intent to move the motion at the earliest possible opportunity.

Row Over Naravane's Memoir

The proposed action follows mounting friction between the Speaker and Opposition members, sparked by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being prevented from quoting or referring to the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M M Naravane (Retd). Tensions escalated further on Thursday when the Lok Sabha adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address without Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the House.

Sources indicated that Speaker Birla’s recent statements and conduct would form the basis of the motion. Birla had informed the House that he possessed “credible information” suggesting that some Congress MPs were planning an “unprecedented incident” by approaching the Prime Minister’s seat. Citing this, he said he had requested the Prime Minister not to attend the House on Wednesday, when Modi was scheduled to speak.

An Opposition leader told The Indian Express that several allegations against the Speaker were discussed at a meeting held on Monday. These included the Leader of the Opposition being denied an opportunity to speak while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was allowed to make objectionable remarks; the Speaker’s claim that there was a threat to the Prime Minister inside Parliament; and references to women MPs allegedly planning an attack. “The Opposition is consistently denied space in the House,” the leader said.

Congress Calls Parliamentary Proceedings 'Unfortunate'

Calling recent parliamentary proceedings “deeply unfortunate,” AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the role of the Leader of the Opposition had been undermined. “In a parliamentary democracy, the LoP functions as a shadow Prime Minister. But here, when the LoP rises to speak, the microphone is switched off. Parliament has become entirely one-sided,” he said.

Venugopal added that despite an understanding among Opposition parties that the LoP would raise key issues in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak even briefly. He also questioned the Speaker’s remarks regarding women MPs, saying the allegations were serious and unsupported by evidence. “The Speaker is expected to remain impartial, but that is not what we are seeing,” he said.

On Monday, Congress MP from Karur, S Jothimani, wrote to Speaker Birla objecting to what she described as “false, baseless and defamatory” allegations against women MPs from the Opposition. She also pointed out that while eight INDIA bloc MPs were suspended, a BJP MP was allowed to make vulgar and obscene remarks about former Prime Ministers in the House.

The Lok Sabha has witnessed repeated confrontations in recent days. Opposition members boycotted proceedings after Rahul Gandhi was stopped from citing Naravane’s memoir while attempting to raise issues related to national security. The Chair curtailed his speech for defying directions and moved on to the next speaker.

Following the suspension of eight Opposition MPs, Gandhi wrote to the Speaker stating that he had complied with instructions to authenticate the source material but was still denied the opportunity to speak, which he said violated long-standing parliamentary convention.

Parliament Meant For Discussion: Om Birla

On Friday, amid continued disruptions and adjournments, Speaker Birla said he was unable to function in such an atmosphere, noting that over 19 hours had been lost during the ongoing session due to protests. He stressed that Parliament was meant for discussion and debate, not slogan-shouting.

This is not the first time the Opposition has considered a no-confidence motion against Om Birla. In March 2023, following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP, the Congress had explored a similar move, though it did not proceed.

As per Lok Sabha rules, a motion seeking the removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker requires a written notice submitted to the Secretary-General. Such a resolution can be listed only after a 14-day notice period and on a date fixed by the Speaker. Historically, motions for the removal of the Speaker have been moved three times -- in 1951 against G V Malvankar, in 1966 against Sardar Hukam Singh, and in 1987 against Balram Jakhar.