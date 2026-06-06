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HomeNewsIndiaAs JMM hardens stance, Cong names observers for RS polls in Jharkhand

As JMM hardens stance, Cong names observers for RS polls in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): Hours after JMM legislators demanded that the ruling party contest both the Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress on Friday named Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma as AICC observers for the polls in which it has named Pranav Jha as its nomine.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): Hours after JMM legislators demanded that the ruling party contest both the Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress on Friday named Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma as AICC observers for the polls in which it has named Pranav Jha as its nominee.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for appointment of Baghel and Sharma as AICC observers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections in Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand intensified ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislators on Friday demanding that the party contest both the seats going to polls.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was held a day after the Congress announced senior party functionary Pranav Jha as its candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

Party legislators said a decision on contesting both the seats would be taken soon and authorised JMM president Soren to finalise the candidates' names.

After the meeting, Minorities Welfare and Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hassan told reporters that the JMM would field candidates for both seats.

The developments assume significance as JMM leaders had earlier indicated that a collective decision on the Rajya Sabha elections would be taken on June 5.

On Thursday, the Congress announced the name of Jha, a close associate of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, as its nominee for one of the seats.

The nomination process for the elections commenced on June 1.

The last date for filing papers is June 8, while polling will be held on June 18.

The RJD, another ally in the JMM-led coalition government, claimed that no discussion on candidates had been held within the alliance so far.

To ensure victory, a candidate is required to secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes. The ruling JMM-led coalition has 56 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

The BJP has already announced that it will field a candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats. The two seats are among 24 in 10 states for which elections will be held on June 18. PTI ASK RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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