Gurugram health dept busts illegal fetal sex determination racket in UP

Gurugram, Jun 5 (PTI): The Gurugram health department busted an illegal fetal sex determination racket operating in Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid and nabbed a female mediator and a person performing illegal ultrasounds, a health department official said on Friday.

The investigation revealed that pregnant women from Gurugram and surrounding areas were taken to Bijnor for fetal sex determination. A female mediator named Renu charged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 for this illegal work, they added.

Acting on the information, the Health Department formed a special team, and a pregnant woman was selected as the decoy customer.

Renu demanded Rs 25,000 for the fetal sex determination; after receiving the advance online, the decoy customer was taken from New Delhi to Bijnor.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the sex of the fetus was being determined by illegally performing an ultrasound using a portable ultrasound machine in a private house in Bijnor.

A joint team from Gurugram and Bijnor health departments raided the scene and arrested Renu and the ultrasound operator Manoj Kumar.

The investigation revealed that Kumar lacked the legal qualifications to perform ultrasounds. Local police were called to the scene and Renu and Kumar were handed over to the police for necessary legal action. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ

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