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HomeNewsIndiaWest Asia conflict: Muslim bodies hold meeting for peace, unity

West Asia conflict: Muslim bodies hold meeting for peace, unity

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI): Muslim organisations held a Taziyati Jansabha (condolence meeting) at Karbala ground here on Wednesday night, where speakers called for global peace and unity while paying tributes to victims of ongoing conflicts from Gaza to Ira.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:36 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI): Muslim organisations held a Taziyati Jansabha (condolence meeting) at Karbala ground here on Wednesday night, where speakers called for global peace and unity while paying tributes to victims of ongoing conflicts from Gaza to Iran.

The programme, organised by the Taziyati Sanyukt Samiti Jaipur, was themed "Manav Ekta ke Liye" (for the unity of humanity) and focused on expressing solidarity with civilians, including children, affected by violence in Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.

Organisers said the event was a humanitarian initiative and not a political platform, aimed at promoting values of peace, brotherhood and communal harmony across religions and communities.

Addressing the gathering, Islamic scholar Abdul Majid Hakim Ilahi highlighted the need for dialogue and unity in the face of global conflicts.

Several other speakers echoed similar sentiments and highlighted the importance of collective efforts to uphold humanity and social cohesion.

Muslim leaders Syed Sarwar Chishti, Kazim Rasool Ilyas, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan also attended the gathering.

Speakers underlined that in the current global scenario, there was an urgent need to amplify the voices of peace and strengthen bonds of mutual respect and unity among people, the organisers said. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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