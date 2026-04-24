Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWe remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI): Amid reports that Nepal may soon impose customs duty on goods carried by people travelling from India to that country, the MEA on Thursday said New Delhi remains engaged with Kathmandu on this developmen.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI): Amid reports that Nepal may soon impose customs duty on goods carried by people travelling from India to that country, the MEA on Thursday said New Delhi remains engaged with Kathmandu on this development.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here.

"We've also seen some reports about enforcement by Nepalese authorities of pre-existing provision that outlines collection of customs duty from cross-border travellers in case they carry items which are purchased in India of course, and which have a value of over 100 Nepali rupees," he said.

"We understand that the government of Nepal has taken this step primarily with the intent to curb informal trade and smuggling. We have also seen a statement by a senior Nepalese official stating that civilians carrying personal goods or household goods will not be obstructed. We remain engaged on these developments," Jaiswal said.

He was asked about multiple videos circulating on social media purportedly suggesting that a customs duty might be imposed soon on goods being carried by people while travelling from India to Nepal.

There have been some reports and news stating that the government of Nepal will impose customs duty soon on goods carried by people travelling from India to Nepal, he said. "This provision is not new, but it is now being enforced," Jaiswal added.

"I would also like to mention that a senior Nepalese official has stated that people traveling from India to Nepal with personal or household items for personal use will not face any obstruction or action," he said.

For those who are travelling from India to Nepal carrying items for their personal use, and if the goods are for personal or household use, then "no customs duty will be applied", Jaiswal said, adding, as for the rest of the matter, "we are in discussions with the government of Nepal on this issue". PTI KND MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 24 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra
Uttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra
India
We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods
We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods
India
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
India
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of AAP Leaders' Court Videos From Social Media
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of AAP Leaders' Court Videos From Social Media
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget