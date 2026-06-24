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HomeNewsIndiaIndian-American Lawmakers Urge Diaspora To Enter Politics Amid Rise In Anti-India Hate

Indian-American Lawmakers Urge Diaspora To Enter Politics Amid Rise In Anti-India Hate

Indian-American lawmakers called on the diaspora to contest elections and engage more actively in public life, citing growing incidents of anti-India, anti-Hindu and anti-Desi hate in the US.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian-American lawmakers urged diaspora to contest elections.
  • They cited increasing anti-India hate as the motivation.
  • Leaders stressed community engagement for greater representation.

Washington: Indian-American lawmakers have urged members of the diaspora to consider contesting elections and taking a more active role in public life to make their voice heard amid increasing incidents of anti-India hate in parts of the US.

Addressing an event at Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Indian-Americans, despite being among the most educated and prosperous communities in the country, are "facing new challenges".

"There is the rise of anti-Hindu, anti-Indian, anti-Desi hate,” he said, urging community members to become more engaged in the political process.

“It's time to get more involved than you've ever been. You have to raise your voice. You have to speak up. You have to show up. You have to make sure that your voices are heard everywhere,” the Democrat lawmaker from Illinois said.

Krishnamoorthi encouraged Indian-Americans to run for public office at all levels, irrespective of political affiliation.

"I want you to think about running for office, whether it's city council. I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I don't care who you are.

"There's an old saying in Washington DC, if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu. And none of you can afford to be on the menu, nor can our families, nor can our interests," he said.

“I want you to consider running for city council. I want you to consider running for state house or state senate or for the US Congress, although not in my congressional district. But consider running for office and making sure your voice is heard,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam echoed the sentiment, saying one of the best ways to address issues facing the community is to have representation in decision-making bodies.

Congressman Shri Thanedar said hate against immigrants in the country is on the rise and urged the members of the diaspora to be united while dealing with the issue.

US Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, highlighted the importance of the growing India-US partnership and said a bilateral trade agreement would benefit both countries, particularly farmers in his home state.

Several other Democratic lawmakers, including Sanford Bishop, James Walkinshaw, Brad Sherman, and Bill Huizenga, also assured support to the Indian-American community in addressing their concerns on issues related to immigration and the backlog for permanent residency applications.

Indian-American leaders and advocacy groups have in recent years expressed concern over incidents of Hinduphobia and anti-India rhetoric in parts of the US.

These incidents included attacks and vandalism targeting Hindu temples, anti-Hindu graffiti, disruptions of religious events and campaigns opposing Indian representation in corporate organisations.

The Indian-American community, estimated at 5.2 million people as of 2023 as per the US Census Bureau, is among the fastest-growing and most influential ethnic groups in the United States, with increasing representation in business, academia and public service. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian-American lawmakers encouraging the diaspora to become more engaged in public life?

Lawmakers urge greater involvement due to rising anti-India, anti-Hindu, and anti-Desi hate. They believe active participation is crucial for the community's voice to be heard and interests protected.

What specific actions are Indian-American lawmakers suggesting for the diaspora?

Lawmakers suggest diaspora members raise their voices, speak up, and run for public office. This includes roles from city council to state or US Congress, ensuring their representation in decision-making bodies.

What kinds of anti-Indian hate incidents have concerned the community?

Concerns include vandalism targeting Hindu temples, anti-Hindu graffiti, and religious event disruptions. Also noted are campaigns opposing Indian representation in corporate organizations.

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian-American India US Relations US Politics Indian Diaspora Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
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