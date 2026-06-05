Senior Haryana officials review compliance reduction and deregulation exercise

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI): Haryana is advancing a new generation of governance and regulatory reforms, including a proposed right to business framework, demand-driven land-use planning, rationalised fire safety norms, and integrated healthcare approvals, among others, senior officials said on Thursday.

At a review meeting of the implementation status of Phase-I and Phase-II of the compliance reduction and deregulation exercise, Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, K K Pathak, and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed the departments concerned to accelerate reforms aimed at reducing compliance burdens, improving ease of doing business and strengthening citizen-centric governance.

According to an official statement, Rastogi said the reforms are intended to create a more transparent, technology-driven and facilitative governance framework while reducing unnecessary regulatory hurdles for citizens, entrepreneurs and investors.

The meeting was informed that major reforms have already been undertaken in land-use permissions, industrial approvals, environmental clearances and self-certification systems.

Documentation requirements for obtaining change of land use (CLU) permission have been reduced from 19 to three, while auto-CLU has been introduced for industrial zones, officials told the meeting.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industry and Commerce, said that nearly 70 per cent of Haryana's geographical area does not require CLU permissions, providing greater flexibility to landowners and investors.

Agarwal said significant reforms have been introduced for industrial development, including greater flexibility in industrial land use, project modifications, subleasing and plot management.

The Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre is being strengthened as a single-window facilitation mechanism for investors seeking approvals from multiple departments, officials said.

Reforms relating to floor area ratio, ground coverage and setback norms have been liberalised to facilitate optimum utilisation of industrial land and improve ease of doing business, they said.

A major focus of the meeting was Haryana's increasing adoption of self-certification and third-party certification mechanisms, the statement said.

Officials informed that occupation certificates for low-risk buildings are being issued through self-certification, while third-party certification systems are being expanded for higher-risk categories.

Similar reforms are being implemented for pollution control and fire safety approvals, they said.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has reduced approval timelines for consent to establish and consent to operate from 30 working days to 21, while auto-renewal facilities have been introduced for eligible industries to reduce procedural delays, they said.

Efforts are also underway to simplify regulatory requirements for private educational institutions by reducing rigid land and infrastructure norms, and similar initiatives are being pursued in higher education to promote a more facilitative and outcome-oriented regulatory environment, according to the statement .

In the healthcare sector, officials informed that steps are being taken to streamline approvals through a single nodal mechanism and simplify registration requirements for medical practitioners.

The chief secretary reviewed the progress of the proposed centralised digital repository that will provide citizens, businesses and government departments with easy access to state acts, rules, government orders and policies, the statement said. PTI SUN ARI

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