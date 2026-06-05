Need to make training of security personnel more practical, tech-driven: UP CM

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the real strength of any security force lies in personnel who are well-trained, disciplined and technologically proficient.

He stressed the need to make training systems more practical and technology-driven to ensure effective and swift responses in all situations.

The chief minister made the remarks while reviewing the modernisation, capacity expansion, training, infrastructure development and future action plans of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) at a high-level meeting held at his official residence here.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the PAC, SDRF and UPSSF are key pillars of the state's security apparatus and should be equipped to meet future challenges. He also underlined the need for a uniform for PAC personnel distinct from that of the civil police.

Reviewing digitisation and technological upgrades in the PAC, the chief minister said information technology should be utilised to the maximum extent in modern security management.

Officials informed him at the meeting that efforts were underway to equip all PAC vehicles with GPS and dashboard cameras and to develop a fleet of quick response vehicles.

At the meeting, a detailed blueprint of the Uttar Pradesh PAC Integrated Command and Control Centre project was presented. Under the initiative, all PAC battalions across the state will be linked through a digital network featuring GPS-based vehicle tracking, drone and artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance, a live command-and-control centre and secure communication systems.

The project would improve coordination and response times in law and order management, election deployments, women's safety operations and disaster management activities, it was said.

Emphasising women's safety, Adityanath directed officials to prioritise the completion of infrastructure projects related to women PAC battalions.

Officials said construction work for women battalions in Badaun, Lucknow and Gorakhpur was progressing rapidly, while work relating to new battalions in Balrampur, Mirzapur and Jalaun was also being advanced.

The chief minister also directed that equestrian statues of Veerangana Avantibai, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai and Veerangana Uda Devi be installed at the PAC battalion campuses in Badaun, Gorakhpur and Lucknow, respectively.

With the monsoon season approaching, Adityanath instructed officials to accord the highest priority to flood preparedness and disaster management measures across the state. PTI CDN RUK RUK

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