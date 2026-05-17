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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand SSC exam cheating racket: Another accused arrested

Uttarakhand SSC exam cheating racket: Another accused arrested

Dehradun, May 17 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another member of a racket that facilitated cheating using high-tech methods for candidates at an online examination centre in Dehradun during a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exam three months ag.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 May 2026 01:32 AM (IST)

Dehradun, May 17 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another member of a racket that facilitated cheating using high-tech methods for candidates at an online examination centre in Dehradun during a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exam three months ago.

The racket was busted on February 13 this year during the online examination conducted by the SSC for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts.

Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said here on Saturday that, following a series of intelligence inputs, the team apprehended the accused — identified as Ishwari Prasad (also known as Indrajit Sharma and Inder) — at St John's Academy in Nehru Gram, Dehradun.

He further informed that a laptop used for facilitating cheating, four mobile phones, two internet routers, 14 mini Bluetooth devices and receivers, a SIM box, 20 batteries, other electronic equipment, and fake ID cards were recovered from Ishwari Prasad, a resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi. He was in the process of installing these devices in the laboratory of St John's Academy.

The SSP stated that on February 13, it was allegedly Ishwari Prasad who prepared the server room, examination lab, and an underground chamber at the MKP examination centre to facilitate cheating. So far, the STF has arrested four members of the racket, including Ishwari Prasad. He added that, following the accused's arrest, the St. John's Academy examination centre — which had been designated for the SSC Constable (GD) online examination scheduled for May 18 — has been sealed.

The SSP also mentioned that the accused was a wanted suspect in connection with cheating incidents that occurred during the Tier-I 'Multi-Tasking Staff' and 'Clerical Staff' examinations conducted by the SSC in November 2025. During the interrogation of the accused, information emerged indicating that the servers at St John's Academy, as well as at certain other locations, had been 'compromised.' He stated that St John's Academy is also designated as an examination centre for the SSC examination scheduled to be held two days from now, on May 18; the Regional Director of the SSC has been duly informed regarding this matter. PTI DPT MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 May 2026 01:45 AM (IST)
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