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HomeNewsIndiaUP: Bareilly man throws acid on woman, family after marriage proposal rejected

UP: Bareilly man throws acid on woman, family after marriage proposal rejected

Bareilly (UP), May 16 (PTI): A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and her family while they were asleep at their home here after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 May 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Bareilly (UP), May 16 (PTI): A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and her family while they were asleep at their home here after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Shergarh area and left four people, including the woman, her husband and their two children, injured.

The police said the family was sleeping in the veranda of their house due to the heat when the accused allegedly entered through the roof and threw the substance on them through a mosquito net.

Circle Officer, Mirganj, said, "Shergarh police received information around 6 am that four members of a family had suffered burn injuries after a flammable substance was thrown on them." He said police found during the investigation that the accused, Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry Lakshmi Devi despite being married himself.

"On refusing to marry him, Kashyap allegedly tried to throw a flammable substance on Devi. In this attempt, some splashes also fell members of the family, causing injuries," the officer said.

The injured were taken to the Shergarh Community Health Centre, from where one of them was referred to the district hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they added. PTI COR CDN APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 May 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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