India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand HC quashes death sentence in triple murder case

Uttarakhand HC quashes death sentence in triple murder case

Nainital, Oct 15 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday set aside the death sentence awarded by a trial court to a man convicted of brutally killing his mother, elder brother and pregnant sister-in-law with a swor.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Nainital, Oct 15 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday set aside the death sentence awarded by a trial court to a man convicted of brutally killing his mother, elder brother and pregnant sister-in-law with a sword.

A Division Bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddhartha Sah, after hearing the matter, quashed the death sentence and directed the state government to provide the convict with appropriate treatment for his mental illness and release him after he recovers. The High Court had earlier reserved its judgment in the matter.

During the proceedings, the High Court had asked the government to examine the records relating to the convict and ascertain whether he was suffering from any serious mental illness at the time of the incident. The High Court had also sought to determine whether any relevant fact concerning his mental condition had been overlooked while awarding the death sentence.

As per the case, Sanjay Singh, a resident of Gumal village in Tehri Garhwal, killed his mother, elder brother and pregnant sister-in-law with a sword on December 13, 2014, following a dispute over a minor issue. His father, Ram Singh Pawar, lodged the report in connection with the incident.

In August 2021, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rama Pandey convicted Sanjay Singh and sentenced him to death. The convict subsequently challenged the judgment before the High Court.

The High Court appointed Senior Advocate Arvind Vashisth as amicus curiae to represent the convict. The amicus informed the High Court that the death-row convict was suffering from mental illness. A medical board had also found him to be mentally ill and stated that he was unable to understand the consequences of his actions, although his condition was treatable and he could recover with appropriate medical treatment.

It was contended that the trial court had overlooked this crucial aspect while awarding the death sentence. The High Court has now set aside the capital punishment and directed the government to ensure his mental-health treatment and release him after recovery.

Earlier, the High Court had remitted the reference back to the trial court for reconsideration. The trial court, however, had held that there was no material to establish that the convict was suffering from any illness at the time and maintained that there was no ground to modify its earlier order. PTI SPY AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
India
Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked
Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked
India
Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu
Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu
India
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget