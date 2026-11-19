Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh Yadav condoled 13-year-old boy's death at Gorakhpur rally.

Yogi Adityanath criticized SP, pledging support to the bereaved family.

SP responded, citing Yogi Adityanath's alleged prior convoy accident.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed after being run over by an excavator during his Gorakhpur rally. However, the incident also triggered a war of words between the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his successor, Yogi Adityanath, with both sides trading accusations over their response to the tragedy.

Akhilesh said the party had instructed its members to meet the bereaved family and extend all possible assistance. He also hit back at those criticising the SP over the incident, referring to an earlier accident involving the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's convoy in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav Condoles Boy's Death, Targets Critics

Expressing grief over the boy's death, Akhilesh said, “We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance."

Taking a swipe at those questioning his party's response, the SP chief added, "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief.”

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Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Chief Over Boy's Death

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Akhilesh without directly naming him, alleging that those who “patronise mafia” had failed to express condolences over the child's death.

Yogi said he would visit the bereaved family later in the day and accused the organisers of exploiting the public.

“Not a single word of condolence came from those who patronise mafia. I will meet the family today. They have sacrificed a minor boy at the altar of the road. They have exploited the public,” he said, as per a reports.

Describing the incident as an act of lawlessness, the Chief Minister said, “I have instructed the police to track down those goons. They must be given such punishment that even their future generations remember it.”

He also used a derogatory comparison while referring to alleged criminal elements, saying they could never be reformed.

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How Did The 13-Year-Old Boy Die At Gorakhpur Rally?

According to police, the boy, identified as Aryavardhan, was run over by an excavator during Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, November 18.

His family alleged that the JCB struck him around 2:30 pm while he was walking towards a nearby intersection to pick up his sister, Samriddhi.

Aryavardhan was a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nand Nagar and the son of BJP leader Onkar Singh. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

The Samajwadi Party has demanded the release of CCTV footage related to the incident.

SP Raises 2024 Lucknow Convoy Accident

In its response to the Chief Minister's remarks, the Samajwadi Party's media cell brought up a 2024 incident involving Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Lucknow.

In a post on X, the party alleged that vehicles in the Chief Minister's convoy ran over roadside labourers near Arjunganj, resulting in deaths and injuries. It further accused Yogi of not stopping to check on the victims and alleged that the incident was subsequently suppressed.