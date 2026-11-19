Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His health condition prompted a Madras High Court petition.

VS Babu (75), the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA who defeated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, passed away on Thursday. Popularly described as a 'giant killer' following his electoral victory, Babu had been undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai for nearly 70 days after developing serious respiratory complications.

VS Babu Passes Away

The veteran politician was admitted to the hospital on September 9, 2026, following complaints of breathing difficulties. He remained under the care of a multidisciplinary medical team. Reports said he suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14, following which his health condition deteriorated.

On Thursday, the medical bulletin said: "Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on November 19th, 2026, at 14:24 Hours."

V.S. Babu, Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the Kolathur constituency, died while undergoing prolonged treatment for a respiratory ailment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. https://t.co/ewbumzTaef — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Who Was VS Babu?

V Sundarampillai Babu was born in 1951 and was a familiar political figure in North Chennai. Popularly known as Purasai Babu, he built his political career through grassroots party work across areas including Ayanavaram, ICF, Purasai and Jamalia.

He was associated with the DMK and served as its North Chennai district secretary until 2011. He later joined the AIADMK before moving to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 7, 2026.

TVK subsequently nominated him to contest against Stalin in Kolathur, a constituency that the former Chief Minister had represented for several years.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve Known Each Other For Long’: Trump Meets Putin In China, Kremlin Says Talks ‘Went Well’

The Man Who Defeated Stalin

VS Babu shot into the national political spotlight after defeating DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in his home turf, Kolathur in the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He secured 82,997 votes, defeating Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes. His victory became one of the most significant electoral upsets in the state.

VS Babu's Hand Gesture

Babu also went viral during the election celebrations after mimicking Stalin's signature hand gesture, drawing considerable attention on social media.



The hand gesture became so famous that even TN CM Vijay mimicked it in the Assembly.

Madras High Court Petition Over His Health

Babu's prolonged hospitalisation also became a matter of legal concern. On Wednesday, a Kolathur resident approached the Madras High Court seeking disclosure of legally permissible information about the MLA's health.

The petitioner pointed out that there had been no subsequent, officially confirmed public communication regarding his condition. The plea also referred to media reports suggesting that a tracheostomy procedure had been performed on the MLA.