Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Padmaja Venugopal resigned from BJP after two-and-a-half years.

She described her decision as personal, remaining active publicly.

Hasn't decided on Congress return, but views UDF positively.

Her political journey included three decades with the Congress.

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Keralam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party. Describing her decision as “entirely personal”, she said she would continue to remain active in public life.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmaja said she had submitted her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as well as the party's national president. She also confirmed that she had discussed her decision with her brother, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan.

“My decision to leave the BJP is entirely personal. I have submitted my resignation to Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the BJP national president. Since I joined the BJP, it has not offered me anything in return. This is a personal decision, and I have discussed my decision to leave the party with K. Muraleedharan,” she said.

Padmaja Venugopal Says She Will Remain Active In Public Life

Explaining her decision to leave the BJP, Padmaja said it had taken her some time to understand the party's ideology. However, she maintained that her exit would not mark the end of her involvement in public affairs.

“It took me some time to understand the BJP's ideology. However, I will continue to remain active in public life. I was never interested in contesting elections,” she said.

Her remarks came nearly two-and-a-half years after she left the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2024.

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Will Padmaja Return To Congress? Here's What She Said

Addressing speculation about a possible return to the Congress, Padmaja said she had not made any decision on the matter yet. However, she expressed a favourable view of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Keralam and its leadership.

“I have not yet taken any decision on returning to the Congress. If you want me to return, you can do so. I have a positive opinion of the UDF government, and I believe V D Satheesan would make a good Chief Minister. I also want the son of A K Antony to return to Congress,” she said.

Her comments have brought renewed attention to the possibility of her political return to the Congress, although she has not announced any such move.

Padmaja's Political Journey: From Congress To BJP

Padmaja is the daughter of late Keralam Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and Kalyanikutty Amma. Her elder brother, K. Muraleedharan, is a senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament.

Before joining the BJP in March 2024, Padmaja had spent nearly three decades in the Congress, where she held several organisational and administrative positions.

In 2001, she served as the Chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). She also held key positions in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including General Secretary and Vice President.

Additionally, she served as the acting President of the Thrissur District Congress Committee and was a member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee.

After switching to the BJP, Padmaja was appointed as a member of the party's National Council in March 2025.

Her resignation on Thursday marks another political shift for the daughter of one of Kerala's prominent Congress leaders, nearly two-and-a-half years after she moved away from the party her father had represented.

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