Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wangchuk calls confinement unconstitutional; legal teams filed petition.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has approached the Leh Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, challenging what he describes as illegal house arrest ahead of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled for December 4. Wangchuk has questioned the restrictions imposed on his movement, calling them unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights. The legal challenge comes amid protests across Ladakh over the council elections and the Lieutenant Governor-led administration's policies. The High Court has heard arguments in the matter, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19.

'Illegal And Unconstitutional'

On November 17, the seventh day of his alleged house arrest, Wangchuk announced that his legal teams in Delhi and Leh had filed a petition challenging the restrictions on his movement and his confinement at his residence.

"We have complete faith in the High Court and hope that we will not have to approach the Supreme Court," he said, thanking his lawyers and people across the country for their support.

Senior advocate VK Tankha, representing Wangchuk, said the Leh Bench heard detailed arguments during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, November 18. He described the alleged house arrest as "completely unconstitutional". The next hearing was scheduled for Thursday, November 19.

Why Was Wangchuk Restrained?

On November 11, Ladakh Police escorted Wangchuk away from a protest site and took him to his residence after the Additional District Magistrate in Leh invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The order imposed restrictions for 60 days, prohibiting him from organising or participating in rallies, processions and public gatherings. The administration cited the commencement of the LAHDC election process and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct as reasons for the restrictions.

Wangchuk alleged that dozens of armed police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed outside his residence. He claimed that confining him without a formal arrest warrant violated his fundamental rights, including freedom of movement and the right to peaceful protest.

However, police and administrative officials maintained that he had merely been advised to remain at home to ensure compliance with prohibitory orders and maintain law and order during the election period.

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What Are The Protesters Demanding?

Wangchuk said protests were taking place across Ladakh against what he described as imposed council elections and the anti-people policies of the Lieutenant Governor's administration. Protesters have also been demanding his release.

The restrictions were imposed as Wangchuk was preparing to stage a sit-in alongside leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The groups had called for the December 4 council elections to be postponed, citing severe winter conditions and seasonal migration, which they believe could affect public participation.

Their broader demands include constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, full statehood and the publication of the judicial inquiry report into the violence in Leh in September 2025.

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