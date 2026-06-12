Stone Hurled At Train With Mohan Bhagwat Onboard In UP; Two Juveniles Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stone pelted at train with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat aboard.

Police teams identified three juveniles throwing stones via CCTV footage.

Two juveniles detained Friday, third accused is being traced.

Firozabad (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Police on Friday detained two juveniles for allegedly pelting stones at the Lucknow-New Delhi Swarna Shatabdi Express near Firozabad on Thursday evening when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was on board.

A third accused juvenile is being traced, officials said.

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the incident took place around 7.20 pm on Thursday near Pemeshwar Gate, when a stone was thrown at the E1 coach of the Express train, damaging a window pane.

The coach was carrying the RSS chief, who had boarded the train at Kanpur. He was reported unharmed.

Following the incident, which triggered a high-level response from the police and railway authorities, seven teams were constituted under the supervision of Agra Zone Additional Director General of Police S K Bhagat to identify the stone-pelters.

Police examined more than 50 CCTV camera recordings and found footage showing three juveniles, reportedly ragpickers, throwing stones at the passing train while collecting garbage near the tracks. The stone struck the coach window, causing the glass to shatter, Langhe said.

Based on the investigation, police detained two juveniles at around 9.30 am on Friday. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the third, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)