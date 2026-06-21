UP Student Becomes ISRO Scientist After Failing To Crack JEE By Two Marks

A missed opportunity by just two marks did not stop Meerut's Sanket Kumar from pursuing his dream. The former Dewan Public School student has now been selected as a Scientist/Engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), turning a setback into a success story.

After narrowly missing the JEE Advanced cut-off in 2021, Sanket decided to take a gap year despite being advised against it by many. Instead of enrolling in coaching classes, he relied entirely on self-study, using YouTube lectures and previous years' question papers to prepare.

His perseverance paid off the following year when he cleared both JEE Main and JEE Advanced and secured admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram, where he pursued Aerospace Engineering.

Sanket Worked With Japan-Based Firm

While most of his classmates specialised in popular fields such as propulsion and aerodynamics, Sanket opted for vibrations and acoustics, becoming the only student in his batch to choose the subject. During his studies, he also earned an opportunity to work on an advanced engineering research project with Japan-based Shinra Inc., where he spent three months.

After graduating with a CGPA of 8.2, Sanket was shortlisted for an interview with ISRO and was eventually selected. He will begin his career at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, where rocket systems undergo final tests before launch.

A resident of Modipuram in Meerut, Sanket attributed his achievement to the unwavering support of his family. He said that while many questioned his decision to take a drop year, his family stood by him throughout, with his brother providing crucial financial assistance.

Sanket revealed that he kept his ISRO interview a secret from his parents because he wanted to surprise them with the news only after securing the job.

His parents, Sunita Singh and Gulshan Kumar, along with his brother Harshit Kumar, said they were overjoyed and urged other parents to trust their children's aspirations and support them in pursuing their goals.

Sanket completed his Class 12 education with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from Dewan Public School in 2021. Former principal Aseem Dubey remembered him as a disciplined and focused student who always had clear ambitions and remained committed to achieving them.