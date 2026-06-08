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HomeNewsIndiaUP man booked in Pilibhit for getting two passports with different identities

UP man booked in Pilibhit for getting two passports with different identities

Pilibhit, Jun 7 (PTI): Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a young man for allegedly obtaining two passports by using forged documents to create separate identities, police said on Sunda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)

Pilibhit, Jun 7 (PTI): Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a young man for allegedly obtaining two passports by using forged documents to create separate identities, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the action follows a complaint from the Regional Passport Office, Lucknow.

Sehramau SHO Sanjay Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under the BNS and the Passports Act, 1967.

He said the police are investigating the reason behind the alleged identity change and whether any gang is involved in this fraud.

Police said that according to a departmental inquiry, the accused first obtained a passport in 2018 under the name 'Ravijot Singh'. This passport listed his date of birth as February 5, 1998, and his mother's name as Jaswinder Kaur.

Subsequently, the youth allegedly manipulated his identity documents and obtained a second passport in 2023 under the name 'Aman Jot Singh'.

According to police, the second passport not only featured a different name but also listed the date of birth as February 5, 2001, and the mother's name as 'Sukhvinder Kaur'.

The fraud came to light when departmental records were cross-checked.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the passport office has initiated the process to revoke both passports and also has written to the Pilibhit SP recommending action against the accused, police said. PTI COR NAV PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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