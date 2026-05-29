'Those Disrupting Religious Events Will Meet Fate Of Ravana, Kansa': CM Yogi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath warned strict action against those disrupting religious events.

He contrasted current UP safety with pre-2017 lawlessness.

Development projects worth over Rs 392 crore were inaugurated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday used a public event in Mau to deliver a sharp political message on law and order, warning that anyone attempting to disrupt religious events or threaten public safety would face strict action. Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 392 crore, the Chief Minister contrasted the state's current security situation with what he described as the lawlessness that prevailed before 2017. The remarks came as he sought to highlight both the BJP government's development record and its crackdown on organised crime ahead of key political battles in the state.

Mafia Warning

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Maidan, Adityanath said criminal groups no longer have the confidence to interfere with religious events such as Ramleela, Ram Navami, Janmashtami and Shivratri celebrations.

Without naming any individual, he said those attempting to create disturbances would "meet the same fate as Ravana and Kansa". He also warned against crimes targeting women and traders, asserting that the state's anti-mafia drive had significantly altered the law-and-order landscape.

The Chief Minister revisited the communal violence that hit Mau in 2005, claiming previous governments had failed to act against criminal networks and had allowed insecurity to flourish. He accused opposition parties of appeasing mafia elements and obstructing public welfare initiatives.

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Development Push

Alongside the political attack, Adityanath showcased a series of development projects unveiled in Mau. The projects span road construction, bridges, drinking water schemes, police infrastructure, healthcare, education and tourism.

The Chief Minister said the state government had prioritised welfare delivery, housing, healthcare and infrastructure expansion over the past several years. He cited schemes related to free ration distribution, housing for low-income families and health insurance coverage as examples of what he called inclusive governance.

Adityanath also announced that a proposal for the expansion of the Ghosi Sugar Mill was under consideration and said a medical college being developed in Mau under the public-private partnership model would be inaugurated in the near future.

Seeking to underline the political significance of development, the Chief Minister urged voters to continue supporting the BJP-led "double-engine government", arguing that infrastructure growth, welfare schemes and improved security had transformed both Mau and Uttar Pradesh.

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