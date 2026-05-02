UP Governor Anandiben Patel recalls Gujarat's journey from 'devastation to model state'

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday shared Gujarat's experience of reconstruction following the 2001 earthquake in the state, describing its journey "from devastation to a model state" at an event held at the Jan Bhavan here to mark the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said after the disaster, Gujarat was strengthened through rapid development of roads, housing, hospitals and universities under the leadership of then chief minister Narendra Modi.

"By visiting the affected areas, we listened to the problems of farmers, students and the general public, and rules were modified according to the needs of the time to prioritise development. This is how Gujarat today stands established as a model state," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued from the Jan Bhavan.

Highlighting the transformation of Kutch, Patel said the region, once devastated by the earthquake, has now become a major tourist destination due to the unique beauty of the "White Rann".

She also spoke about her role in accelerating the Sardar Sarovar Project, increasing the dam's height and expanding canal networks to supply water to remote areas.

Referring to the Statue of Unity and the "Vibrant Gujarat" initiative, Patel said these have created new opportunities for investment and employment, adding that farmers should receive fair compensation in land acquisition as land is the basis of their livelihood.

The governor said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, welfare-oriented initiatives focussing on clean drinking water, roads and housing are being expanded across the country. "India today is giving a message of peace and coexistence to the world by following the path of Buddha," she said.

The event also featured cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of Gujarat and Maharashtra, including dandiya, garba, maniyara dance, lavani and koli songs. Patel appreciated presentations by students and differently-abled children, saying such events are "an excellent example of national unity and cultural harmony." An exhibition based on folk art, handicrafts and tourism of the two states was also organised on the occasion. PTI CDN RC

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