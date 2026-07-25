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English NewsNewsIndiaUP: Bhadohi teacher, Sonbhadra man convicted in POCSO cases

UP: Bhadohi teacher, Sonbhadra man convicted in POCSO cases

Bhadohi/Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 24 (PTI): A special court in Bhadohi on Friday sentenced a 56-year-old government school headmaster to five years' imprisonment for molesting a class 5 student, prosecutors sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:11 AM (IST)

Bhadohi/Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 24 (PTI): A special court in Bhadohi on Friday sentenced a 56-year-old government school headmaster to five years' imprisonment for molesting a class 5 student, prosecutors said.

In a separate case, a court in Sonbhadra sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years' jail for sexually harassing a woman and trying to murder her younger sister by pushing her in front of a moving train.

According to Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey, Special Judge (POCSO) Durgesh convicted headmaster Sandeep Gupta and also fined him Rs 60,000.

Ninety per cent of the fine amount was directed to be paid to the victim's mother.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the victim's mother lodged a complaint against Gupta on April 12, 2024, alleging that he molested her 11-year-old daughter at the school after calling her on the pretext of checking her notebooks.

In the Sonbhadra case, government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said Special Judge (POCSO) Judge Omkar Shukla convicted Ramshankar and sentenced him to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 46,000.

Half of the fine amount is to be paid to the victim and her injured younger sister, he said.

According to the prosecution, a person complained to the police that Ramshankar molested his 19-year-old sister.

The complainant also alleged that when his 14-year-old daughter witnessed the act and objected to it, Ramshankar pushed her in front of a moving goods train at the Pirhawa railway track on January 26, 2025, while she was grazing goats.

The girl lost her right foot in the attack.

Ramshankar was booked on February 22, 2025. PTI COR KIS VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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