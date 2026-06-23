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HomeNewsIndiaUnion Minister George Kurian Resigns

Union Minister George Kurian Resigns

George Kurian Resignation: Kurian is believed to have been the only Christian representative in the Union ministry. His exit follows the BJP’s decision not to field him again for the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has stepped down from the Union Council of Ministers after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation with immediate effect.

Kurian, who also served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was not renominated by the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. His term in the Upper House concluded on June 21.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Murmu, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had accepted Kurian’s resignation from the Council of Ministers.

Kurian is believed to have been the only Christian representative in the Union ministry. His exit follows the BJP’s decision not to field him again for the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

Another minister whose Rajya Sabha term ended and who was not renominated by the party was Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The BJP opted against extending the Upper House tenures of both leaders, bringing Kurian’s ministerial stint to an end.

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Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Political News India News Modi Government India News. NDA Government George Kurian
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