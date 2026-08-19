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English NewsNewsIndiaWoman held for killing truck driver who blackmailed her, setting vehicle on fire in UP's Pilibhit

Woman held for killing truck driver who blackmailed her, setting vehicle on fire in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 18 (PTI): A 40-year-old woman was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly killing a truck driver and setting his vehicle on fire in Pilibhit last month, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 18 (PTI): A 40-year-old woman was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly killing a truck driver and setting his vehicle on fire in Pilibhit last month, police said.

They said the murder was committed over a strained relationship and alleged blackmail.

The body of truck driver Balwinder Singh was recovered in a charred condition inside his burnt truck on July 10 in the Puranpur Kotwali area.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said the accused, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested near Gomti Gurudwara in Pilibhit.

Kaur, wife of Sukhwinder Singh and who originally hailed from Bilaspur in Rampur district, was residing in Rudrapur, he said.

According to police, Amandeep admitted that she had been in a relationship with Balwinder for the last two to three years but wanted to end it. When she tried to part ways, Balwinder allegedly threatened to show her private photographs and videos to her family and circulate them on social media.

Police said last month Kaur allegedly attacked Balwinder with an iron rod inside the truck near a canal beyond Dhanna Baba Gurudwara, leading to his death. She then poured diesel on the truck and set it on fire to make Balwinder's death look accidental and to destroy evidence.

The iron rod and a plastic can allegedly used in the crime were recovered following Kaur's disclosure, police said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on July 24 on a complaint by the deceased's brother Gurmeet Singh. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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