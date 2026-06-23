Influencer Raped, Forced To Convert To Islam In Delhi; FIR Filed

A 36-year-old social media content creator from North Delhi's Burari has accused a man of sexually assaulting her and later attempting to force her to convert to Islam. Police sources said the woman, who lives with her husband and 15-year-old daughter, submitted a complaint to police headquarters on May 11. In her statement, she alleged that she had been raped and subsequently faced sustained pressure to change her religion.

The complainant, who regularly posts videos on social media, said she became acquainted with a man identified as Sunny through Instagram in 2022. Their interaction gradually became frequent, following which, she alleged, he sexually assaulted her.

She further claimed that after the incident, the accused, along with his brother and brother-in-law, began pressuring her family to embrace Islam. According to the complaint, three men -- identified as Shakib, Usman and Afroz -- repeatedly urged both her and her teenage daughter to convert during 2023.

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Man Demanded Large Sum Of Money

The woman also alleged that the accused demanded a large sum of money in connection with the proposed conversion.

Confirming the development, North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said a case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. Police are examining the allegations and gathering evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the involvement of those named in the complaint.

Sources said the alleged religious conversion angle is yet to be independently verified, and investigators are scrutinising all aspects of the case. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report. Police said further action would depend on the outcome of the ongoing probe.

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