HomeNewsIndiaUKSSSC Paper On September 21 Cancelled, Inquiry Panel Inquiry Submits Report To CM Dhami

UKSSSC Paper On September 21 Cancelled, Inquiry Panel Inquiry Submits Report To CM Dhami

The UKSSSC graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the government to order a judicially supervised investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
A single-member inquiry commission, set up by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the UK Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination held on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. The commission is chaired by Justice (Retd.) U.C. Dhyani.

Commission Submits Report After Extensive Hearings

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the inquiry commission for submitting its report within a short timeframe, noting that it had conducted extensive public hearings and gathered suggestions from candidates and other stakeholders.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Dhami said the government would review the findings and take decisions “in the interest of the candidates.” He added that the state had already recommended a CBI probe into the case to ensure “complete fairness.”

Government Reiterates Commitment to Transparency

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Dhami said, “We are fully committed to maintaining the integrity, transparency, and credibility of recruitment examinations.” He added that efforts would continue to ensure no irregularities occur in future recruitment processes so that candidates and their families could retain full confidence in the state’s examination system.

Action Taken in Paper Leak Case

Earlier, Dhami had addressed the recent UKSSSC exam paper leak, assuring that his government acted promptly to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said that once the issue came to light, the accused were arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the entire examination process. “We are committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand do not face injustice,” Dhami stated.

CM Targets Opposition Over Political Allegations

Taking aim at opposition parties, Dhami accused them of politicising the issue. “The opposition tried to use the issue politically by making students a shield and attempting to create unrest in the state. Those who once questioned CBI and ED investigations are now demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter to derive political mileage,” he said.

What Is The UKSSSC Exam?

The UKSSSC graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the government to order a judicially supervised investigation. The inquiry commission’s interim report marks the first major step in the ongoing effort to restore credibility to the recruitment process in Uttarakhand.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
UKSSSC Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uksssc Exam
