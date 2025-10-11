Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump-China Tariff Dispute Sends S&P 500 To Biggest Drop In Six Months

Trump-China Tariff Dispute Sends S&P 500 To Biggest Drop In Six Months

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.7 per cent, erasing its weekly gains in its worst session since 10 April, when similar tariff-related anxieties rattled investors.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A months-long period of relative calm on Wall Street ended abruptly on Friday, as US stocks recorded their steepest losses in six months following President Donald Trump’s threat of a “massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products” imported into the United States.

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.7 per cent, erasing its weekly gains in its worst session since 10 April, when similar tariff-related anxieties rattled investors. The Nasdaq 100 Index slumped 3.5 per cent, while a basket tracking the “Magnificent Seven” technology giants dropped 3.8 per cent, led by sharp declines in Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Nvidia Corp. slid nearly 5 per cent.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge” — surged above 20 for the first time since April, signalling rising investor unease.

Trade War Jitters Return

Market sentiment soured after Trump said he saw “no reason” to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, citing Beijing’s “hostile” export controls on rare-earth minerals. He added that Washington was considering “a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” and hinted at “many other countermeasures” under review.

The comments reignited long-dormant trade war fears, triggering a broad selloff. More than 420 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 or roughly 84 per cent, finished lower, while only 15 per cent gained.

Tech Stocks Lead Declines

Ten of the eleven sectors in the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, with technology shares leading the slide. The consumer staples sector was the only gainer, as investors sought safety in defensive stocks. PepsiCo Inc. emerged as the day’s standout performer, rising 3.7 per cent.

Highly speculative assets were hit hardest. A Goldman Sachs basket of unprofitable technology firms tumbled 4.3 per cent, while the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies shed 3 per cent, marking its worst day since April. The UBS basket of stocks exposed to tariff risks declined 4.7 per cent, and the VVIX Index — which measures volatility in the VIX itself — climbed to its highest level since April.

Company-Specific Moves

Among individual names, Mosaic Co. was one of the biggest S&P 500 decliners, sliding 9.2 per cent after reporting lower-than-expected phosphate production due to mechanical and utility issues at two plants.

Qualcomm Inc. dropped 7.3 per cent amid reports of an antitrust probe in China related to its acquisition of connected-vehicle technology firm Autotalks. Meanwhile, Applied Digital Corp. surged 16 per cent after announcing it was in advanced talks with a hyperscaler client for a second data centre campus in North Dakota.

Analysts Urge Calm Despite Selloff

“After one of the best rallies in history in a six-month span, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the market can easily catch the jitters off of headline risk,” said David Wagner of Aptus Capital Advisors. “This is normal, but not a reason to turn pessimistic on the market.”

Attention now shifts to the upcoming corporate earnings season, beginning Tuesday with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other major banks. S&P 500 earnings are forecast to grow 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence — the second-highest pre-season estimate in four years.

Also read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
S&P 500 S&P Global TRUMP Trump Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
World
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
World
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget