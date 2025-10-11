Salesforce Chief Marc Benioff Urges Trump To Deploy National Guard Troops In San Francisco

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Marc Benioff, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, has called on former US President Donald Trump to send National Guard troops to San Francisco, accusing the city’s leadership of failing to ensure public safety. The comments, made in an interview with The New York Times, represent a sharp critique of the city’s long-standing progressive governance and a notable shift in tone from one of Silicon Valley’s most influential business figures.

A Liberal Stronghold Under Fire

San Francisco, often viewed as a bastion of liberal politics and progressive social policy, now finds itself facing dissent from within its own elite circles. Benioff’s remarks challenge the city’s political identity, suggesting growing frustration among business leaders with its handling of crime and urban management.

The Salesforce CEO’s comments stand out, given his history of supporting liberal causes and philanthropic involvement in civic life. His call for federal intervention in local law enforcement signals a remarkable departure from the city’s traditional aversion to conservative solutions.

Tech Leaders And A Shift In Tone

Benioff’s comments reflect a subtle but emerging shift among sections of Silicon Valley’s leadership towards endorsing aspects of Trump’s law-and-order approach. In the interview, Benioff did not just praise the former president but also expressed openness to a federal role in policing, saying, “If they can be cops, I’m all for it.”

He went on to declare his unequivocal support for Trump, noting, “I fully support the president. I think he’s doing a great job.” The statement underscores how some tech leaders, once seen as uniformly liberal, are reconsidering their alignment in the face of persistent urban challenges.

Legal And Political Resistance

Benioff’s call, however, faces significant legal and political hurdles. The deployment of federal troops for domestic law enforcement is limited under the Posse Comitatus Act, a restriction that courts have previously cited to block similar actions in cities such as Los Angeles and Portland.

San Francisco’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, swiftly responded to Benioff’s remarks, warning that any unauthorised intervention would be met with legal consequences. “If you come to San Francisco and illegally harass our residents … I will not hesitate to do my job,” she said on social media.

Meanwhile, Mayor Daniel Lurie defended his administration’s record, citing a 30 per cent drop in overall crime and a 40 per cent fall in offences in the financial district. He also noted recent increases in police staffing as evidence of progress in restoring safety.

San Francisco's Story

Benioff’s intervention has reignited debate about San Francisco’s governance, its handling of crime, and the changing political leanings of its influential tech community. As the city struggles to balance recovery and reputation, his remarks highlight a growing divide between its political establishment and some of its most powerful business voices.