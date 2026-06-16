Fresh Crisis For Uddhav Thackeray? 'Operation Tiger' Buzz As Up To 16 MLAs, 6 MPs Eye Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thackeray referenced 2022 rebellion, implying awareness of current disloyalty.

A fresh political storm may be brewing within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a significant number of legislators and parliamentarians could be preparing to leave the party in the coming days. According to political sources of India Today, between 14 and 16 MLAs and as many as six MPs are believed to be weighing their options, sparking concerns of another major split in the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. If the reports materialize, it would mark the most serious challenge to the party since the 2022 rebellion that dramatically altered Maharashtra's political landscape.

The speculation has intensified amid growing discussion around an alleged "Operation Tiger," a term being used in political circles to describe a possible effort to attract leaders from the Uddhav-led camp.

Matoshree Meeting Held Amid Defection Rumours

Amid mounting speculation, Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

The gathering was seen as an attempt to gauge support within the parliamentary wing and counter reports that several leaders were considering switching allegiance to the rival Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

However, the meeting itself became the focus of political discussion after only four MPs attended in person. Those present included Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil, as per reports.

Four other MPs reportedly joined virtually, while MP Sanjay Jadhav spoke with Thackeray over the phone and is expected to meet him separately.

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Uddhav Recalls 2022 Rebellion

Addressing concerns over possible defections, Thackeray reflected on the events of 2022, when a large group of Shiv Sena legislators rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

He remarked that he had sensed the developments unfolding at the time but had chosen not to take coercive action against those who eventually left the party.

Thackeray said that those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena would eventually regret their decision, though by then it would be too late. He said that did people really think that he didn’t know what everyone else could clearly see. He said that he had a whiff of what was happening but he didn’t pressure anyone or open investigations into their scams.

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Leaders Seek To Downplay Concerns

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attempted to project confidence, pointing out that both Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had worked extensively during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign to help secure victories for party candidates.