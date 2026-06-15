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HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Youth Pulls, Slaps CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest

WATCH: Youth Pulls, Slaps CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest

A youth slapped CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a Jaipur protest against exam paper leaks. The incident was caught on camera, went viral online, and the accused was detained by police.

By : Mubarik Khan | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Youth slapped CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during protest.
  • Dipke protested paper leaks, demanding minister's resignation nationwide.

An unexpected twist unfolded at a protest in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Monday when a youth allegedly slapped Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. The incident took place during an ongoing demonstration and was caught on camera. The video quickly made its way to social media, where it has been widely circulated. According to the video, which are being circulated on social media, the youth approached Dipke, pulled and slapped him amid the protest, briefly disrupting the event. Police personnel stationed at the venue swiftly stepped in and detained the accused on the spot.

Here is the video:

While the reason behind the slap remains unclear, the episode has sparked considerable buzz online, adding an unexpected chapter to the protest gathering. Authorities are looking into the matter.

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Dipke's First Reaction

After the CJP Chief's slap video went viral on social media, he too k his X account and said that the physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice.

In a post, Dipke said that he is a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar and will continue the fight with peace and love.  

"We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love. PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!" Dipke said.

Dipke Protests In Jaipur

Dipke, as part of his nationwide call against the paper leak, has protested in Jaipur and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation. 

Dipke reached Jaipur late on Sunday and took stock of the preparations. Initially, the police administration refused permission for the demonstration but later issued conditional permission at 4.32 pm on Sunday, As per ETV Bharat.

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The administration has made it clear that no more than 800 people are allowed at a time. Police have also made extensive security arrangements and made it clear that they will take necessary action if more than the prescribed number of people gather.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the protest in Jaipur?

A youth allegedly slapped Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during a demonstration in Jaipur. The incident was captured on video and circulated online.

Why was Abhijeet Dipke protesting in Jaipur?

Dipke was protesting as part of his nationwide call against the paper leak. He demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the author Mubarik Khan

Mubarik Khan has nearly eight years of experience in journalism. He has covered Rajasthan's political landscape, as well as stories related to transport, education, and the medical field. He reported from ground zero on various assembly constituencies in Rajasthan during the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His stories on the Anandpal encounter and Madam Maya of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made headlines. After graduating from Rajasthan University, Mubarik Khan earned a diploma in BJMC.

 
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest In Jaipur Abhijeet Dipke Slapped
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