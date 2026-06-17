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HomeNewsIndiaPhones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz

Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are reportedly unreachable as speculation grows over a possible switch to the Eknath Shinde camp.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) faces split as MPs become unreachable.
  • Leaders fear new rebellion, echoing 2022 political events.
  • Reported meetings with Shinde faction fuel defection speculation.
  • Anti-defection law requires seven of nine MPs together.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is battling fresh uncertainty after several of its Lok Sabha MPs reportedly became unreachable, triggering speculation of another major split within the party. Sources indicate that senior leaders from the Thackeray camp have been struggling to establish contact with some parliamentarians, with a number of MPs allegedly switching off their phones. The developments come at a crucial moment as political activity shifts to New Delhi, where key meetings are expected to shape the future of the party’s parliamentary wing.

Unreachable MPs Trigger Alarm In Uddhav Camp

Concern has mounted within Shiv Sena (UBT) after reports emerged that several MPs could not be reached despite repeated attempts by party leaders. Uddhav Thackeray and his close aides are said to be personally reaching out to legislators in an effort to ensure unity within the faction.

The reported lack of communication has intensified concerns that some MPs may be considering a political shift. Party insiders fear the situation could develop into another rebellion, recalling the dramatic split that reshaped Maharashtra politics in 2022.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz

Delhi Meeting Fuels Speculation Of Realignment

According to reports, several MPs from the Thackeray-led faction are expected to attend a meeting at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to participate in the gathering.

Sources of NDTV claim that discussions may revolve around the formation of a separate parliamentary group within the Lok Sabha before its eventual merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs are also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as part of the process, according to insiders.

Under anti-defection provisions, at least seven of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would need to break away together to avoid disqualification. This numerical requirement has made the movement of every MP politically significant.

ALSO READ: 'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test

‘Operation Tiger’ Rumours Gain Momentum

Political circles are abuzz with talk of a possible operation aimed at weakening the Thackeray camp. Media reports suggest that six MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav, are already in touch with leaders from the Shinde faction.

Although no formal announcement has been made, the reports have fuelled speculation about an alleged “Operation Tiger” designed to engineer defections from Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Uddhav faction currently holds nine Lok Sabha seats, making any potential exodus a significant blow to its parliamentary strength.

Echoes Of 2022 Rebellion

The latest developments have revived memories of the 2022 political revolt led by Eknath Shinde, when 40 Shiv Sena MLAs broke away from the party. That rebellion ultimately led to a change in government and altered Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Reacting to the reports, Rohit Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA and grandson of Sharad Pawar, criticised the alleged attempts to destabilise the Thackeray camp. 

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing uncertainty within the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction?

Several Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have reportedly become unreachable, triggering speculation of a major split. Senior leaders are struggling to contact them, with some MPs allegedly switching off their phones.

What is the significance of the Delhi meeting involving Shiv Sena MPs?

MPs from the Thackeray-led faction are expected to meet at Shrikant Shinde's residence, possibly with Eknath Shinde. Discussions may revolve around forming a separate parliamentary group and merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

How many MPs need to defect from Shiv Sena (UBT) to avoid disqualification?

Under anti-defection provisions, at least seven of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would need to break away together. This numerical requirement is crucial to avoid disqualification.

What rumors are circulating about attempts to weaken the Thackeray camp?

Political circles are abuzz with talk of an

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Politics Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Shiv Sena UBT Eknath SHinde Operation Tiger
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