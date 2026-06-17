Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena (UBT) faces split as MPs become unreachable.

Leaders fear new rebellion, echoing 2022 political events.

Reported meetings with Shinde faction fuel defection speculation.

Anti-defection law requires seven of nine MPs together.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is battling fresh uncertainty after several of its Lok Sabha MPs reportedly became unreachable, triggering speculation of another major split within the party. Sources indicate that senior leaders from the Thackeray camp have been struggling to establish contact with some parliamentarians, with a number of MPs allegedly switching off their phones. The developments come at a crucial moment as political activity shifts to New Delhi, where key meetings are expected to shape the future of the party’s parliamentary wing.

Unreachable MPs Trigger Alarm In Uddhav Camp

Concern has mounted within Shiv Sena (UBT) after reports emerged that several MPs could not be reached despite repeated attempts by party leaders. Uddhav Thackeray and his close aides are said to be personally reaching out to legislators in an effort to ensure unity within the faction.

The reported lack of communication has intensified concerns that some MPs may be considering a political shift. Party insiders fear the situation could develop into another rebellion, recalling the dramatic split that reshaped Maharashtra politics in 2022.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz

Delhi Meeting Fuels Speculation Of Realignment

According to reports, several MPs from the Thackeray-led faction are expected to attend a meeting at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to participate in the gathering.

Sources of NDTV claim that discussions may revolve around the formation of a separate parliamentary group within the Lok Sabha before its eventual merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs are also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as part of the process, according to insiders.

Under anti-defection provisions, at least seven of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would need to break away together to avoid disqualification. This numerical requirement has made the movement of every MP politically significant.

ALSO READ: 'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test

‘Operation Tiger’ Rumours Gain Momentum

Political circles are abuzz with talk of a possible operation aimed at weakening the Thackeray camp. Media reports suggest that six MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav, are already in touch with leaders from the Shinde faction.

Although no formal announcement has been made, the reports have fuelled speculation about an alleged “Operation Tiger” designed to engineer defections from Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Uddhav faction currently holds nine Lok Sabha seats, making any potential exodus a significant blow to its parliamentary strength.

Echoes Of 2022 Rebellion

The latest developments have revived memories of the 2022 political revolt led by Eknath Shinde, when 40 Shiv Sena MLAs broke away from the party. That rebellion ultimately led to a change in government and altered Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Reacting to the reports, Rohit Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA and grandson of Sharad Pawar, criticised the alleged attempts to destabilise the Thackeray camp.