Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports indicate UBT MPs considering switching to Shinde camp.

Meetings planned for UBT MPs; new group might form.

Low attendance at Uddhav's meeting fueled defection speculation.

NCP criticized defections; Shinde camp welcomes new members.

Fresh political uncertainty has gripped Maharashtra after reports emerged that several Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp could be preparing to switch sides and align with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

According to sources, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are scheduled to meet at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Srikant Shinde are also expected to attend the meeting.

Sources further indicated that the MPs may subsequently meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It is being suggested that the legislators could first complete the process of forming a separate group in the Lok Sabha before initiating its merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Names of MPs Surface Amid Defection Speculation

Political discussions have intensified following claims that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction are in touch with the Shinde camp.

The names being discussed include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav.

Rajabhau Waje's name has also surfaced in political circles as speculation surrounding a possible realignment continues to gather momentum.

ALSO READ | 'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test

Sharad Pawar Camp Targets Mahayuti Government

Amid growing concerns over a potential split in the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), the political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become increasingly charged. The Uddhav Thackeray camp has expressed concern over what it sees as attempts to lure away its elected representatives.

At the same time, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have maintained that their doors remain open to those who have faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership. The developments prompted a sharp reaction from Rohit Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA and grandson of Sharad Pawar.

In a post on X, Rohit Pawar criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government, saying that middle-class citizens were losing jobs, young people were struggling to find employment and serious concerns remained regarding women's safety. He also pointed to challenges in the healthcare sector, worries among farmers over the impact of El Niño and weak rainfall, and an escalating drinking water crisis.

Rohit Pawar Says Public Trust Must Not Be Betrayed

Reacting strongly to reports of a possible split within the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Rohit Pawar said both those who defect and those who encourage defections should feel ashamed.

He argued that public trust should not be treated lightly and asserted that people who play with the mandate given by voters should face a democratic response from the electorate.

His remarks come as opposition parties continue to closely monitor developments within the Shiv Sena (UBT), where concerns over party unity have intensified in recent days.

ALSO READ | 'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

Questions Raised After Uddhav Thackeray's Recent Meeting

The latest speculation follows a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, where nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had been invited for discussions.

However, reports indicated that only four MPs attended the meeting in person, fuelling further political chatter about possible discontent within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik said that if MPs and MLAs no longer had confidence in their existing leadership and wished to place their trust in Eknath Shinde, they would be welcomed into the Shiv Sena. His remarks have added another layer to an already fast-moving political situation in Maharashtra.