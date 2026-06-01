UP: Female Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Drain, Fast-Food Vendor Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Missing kabaddi player found dead in Meerut drain.

Financial dispute with food vendor allegedly led to murder.

Accused confessed to brick attack and dumping body.

Family searched for her since April, now devastated.

A shocking murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a woman kabaddi player who had been missing since April 16 was found dead. The victim's body was recovered from a drain, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of the main accused.

The incident took place in the Kankerkhera police station area of Meerut. The deceased, identified as Anushka alias Riya, had an ongoing dispute with a local fast-food vendor, Shyam Dhanak, over a financial transaction of Rs 3,600.

Money Dispute Allegedly Triggered Murder

Investigators said Anushka had reportedly lent money to the accused and had been repeatedly asking him to return it. Frequent arguments allegedly broke out between the two over the unpaid amount.

Police allege that the dispute eventually turned fatal. The accused is suspected of abducting Anushka before attacking her with a brick and killing her.

Body Dumped in Drain To Conceal Crime

After the murder, the accused allegedly placed the body in a sack and dumped it near a drain along the Rohta Bypass in an attempt to destroy evidence and evade detection. He then went into hiding.

Following an investigation based on technical evidence and other leads, police arrested Shyam Dhanak. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime, officials said.

Family Had Been Searching Since April

Anushka's father had reportedly been approaching police and administrative officials since April 16 in search of his daughter. For weeks, the family continued to seek help in the hope that she would be found alive.

The confirmation of her death has left the family devastated.

Police said legal proceedings are underway and the accused will be produced before a court for further action. The investigation into the case is continuing.