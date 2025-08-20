19-Year-Old Vijay Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag Ahead Of TVK State Conference In Madurai

An accident has marred preparations for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference after a 19-year-old supporter of actor-turned-politician Vijay died after coming into contact with a live electric wire on Wednesday. The victim, Kaleeshwaran, a BA Visual Communication student from Vanniyampatti, was reportedly trying to hoist a TVK flag outside the residence of a local named Muthukumar when the mishap occurred.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The mishap comes just days before TVK’s highly anticipated second state conference, scheduled for August 21 at Parapatti near Madurai, as per a report on India Today.

TVK State Conference

The TVK gathering is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh attendees. Party chief Vijay has called for strict adherence to safety and discipline, particularly given past incidents involving enthusiastic supporters.

The conference is both a logistical and symbolic event for TVK. Large cutouts of CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran—founders of DMK and AIADMK respectively—have been placed alongside images of Vijay, reflecting the party’s aim to situate itself within Tamil Nadu’s political heritage, as per a report on NDTV. Vijay has likened the party’s growth to the transformative elections of 1967 and 1977 and expressed confidence that the 2026 Assembly polls could represent a turning point for the state.

Since founding TVK in February 2024, Vijay has rapidly gained support, particularly among younger voters and first-time electorate. His entry into politics at the peak of his cinematic career distinguishes him from predecessors who joined public life later in their stardom, positioning TVK as a potentially significant disruptor in Tamil Nadu politics.

Earlier, the conference was scheduled for August 25 but it was rescheduled to August 21 since police requested to change the dates citing Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations.

